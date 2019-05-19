CWC 2019: Gautam Gambhir picks his favorites for the title

What's the story?

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has picked Australia as the first favorites to win the World Cup. The cricketer turned politician believes that Australia will definitely play in the final and their opposition will be either England or India.

In case you didn't know...

With the World Cup less than two weeks away, many experts and fans are assessing every team's strengths, weaknesses and chances. England and India have been labelled as the favorites by several former greats owing to the balance of their side.

However, the likes of Shane Warne and a few others have also picked defending champions Australia as the favorites to win the title. Their recent series victory against India and Pakistan will boost Australia's confidence heading into the World Cup and they will only go from strength to stength with the return of David Warner and Steve Smith into the side.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Times of India, Gambhir was asked whether he thought any team was a clear favorite. He replied by saying that Australia are the favorites and their opposition in the final will be between England and India who will be heading into the World Cup as second favorites.

He did make a special mention about the Indian team though.:

As far as batting is concerned, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have to score heavily. In the bowling, Jasprit Bumrah will be the X-factor. It should be a very interesting World Cup and there will be tough fight among at least six countries. Each team will have to play with each other in this World Cup. Teams will have to be on their toes for all the matches. No team can afford to relax in any of the group league matches.

The former opener also believes that West Indies will not be a threat in the World Cup because of their lack of spin-bowling options.

What's next?

Australia is the most successful team in the history of the World Cup and will begin their campaign on 1st June against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, India will kick-start their World Cup on 5th June against South Africa.