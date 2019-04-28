CWC 2019: ICC announces its "Unlucky" World Cup XI

Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu

What’s the story?

The International Cricket Council has picked 11 players who are unlucky to not be picked in the World Cup 2019 squads of their respective countries.

In case you didn’t know...

The 2019 World Cup is set to begin in England from the 30th of May. All the ten teams have announced the 15-member squad for the mega event. However, there are few players who were in contention to play the tournament but have missed out.

The heart of the matter

ICC took its official Twitter handle to announce 11 unlucky players who have missed out the ticket to travel to England. The players include two Indian players Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu who were in the line for selection even at the last minute but have been omitted from the squad.

Pakistan is going to England without a backup wicket keeper. Mohammad Rizwan would have been ideal back up. Kieron Pollard's experience could have helped Windies in the mega even but the board went with young players.

Peter Handscomb who is in a great form is omitted from the Australian squad. Niroshan Dickwella scored close to 500 ODI runs in last one year and also could be a back up wicket keeper failed to find his spot in the Sri Lankan squad. The experienced Sri Lankan Dinesh Chandimal who captained them in recent England series was another surprise omission.

Which of these XI players will you miss seeing most at #CWC19? https://t.co/l0e8yhd3lM — ICC (@ICC) April 26, 2019

Jofra Archer, who is yet to make his international debut, was not picked, and many people feel that he will be in the squad once home series against Pakistan gets over. Asif Ali, a powerful hitter from Pakistan, would have been ideal for them in later overs.

Akila Dananjaya has picked 28 wickets in last one year at an average of 23.00 but Sri Lanka went with Jeffrey Vandersaywhich raised an eye brow for many cricket fans. Mohammad Amir, who had an average outing for Pakistan since the 2017 Champions Trophy finals was not picked, but would have been ideal selection for the English conditions.

ICC's Unlucky XI: Niroshan Dickwella, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, Peter Handscomb, Dinesh Chandimal, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Rizwan,Asif Ali, Jofra Archer, Akila Dananjaya and Mohammad Amir.

Whats next?

Each team has the opportunity to make changes one week before the World Cup, subjected to approval by the ICC. Hence, some of the teams are expected to make one or two changes based on form and fitness.