CWC 2019: One brave selection call by each team

The ICC Cricket World Cup is around the corner and the buzz can be felt in the air. The teams are gearing up for the challenge as they want to win the tournament. All the teams have announced their squads for the World Cup. Generally teams don't make a lot of experiments in the biggest cricket tournament.

All the teams plan ahead with World Cup as their goal so by the time the tournament arrives they have a settled squad. Still, there are always a few places up for grabs and sometimes selectors need to take a brave call or two. Sometimes selectors go for safer and tested options instead of trying some new option.

On the other hand, some selectors go for risky options expecting them to be the trump card in the tournament. Every team in the tournament has made some brave selections. So let us look at the brave choices made by selectors of each country.

#1 India - Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar might have a lot of experience in domestic crickets but he is still raw in international cricket. The all-rounder is yet to do anything special in the ODIs as he is yet to score a half-century. In his short cameos, in the ODIs, Shankar has shown that he has a solid technique to do well against quality bowling attacks.

Indian selectors had much more experienced option in the form of Ambati Rayudu but they didn't pick him. The chief selector said that Shankar is a three dimensional player which makes him an asset to the team.

The all-rounder has an ability to adapt his game according to the situation of the match. He can also come up with the big hits in the death overs to take the innings forward. Shankar can also be a good option with the ball in the English conditions which will give flexibility to Virat Kohli.

