CWC 2019: Ranking all the ten teams on the basis of their 15-member squad

CricWiz FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 567 // 25 Apr 2019, 10:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India and England are favorites to win the coveted title

Even though we have entered the business of the IPL, one cannot keep an eye away from the World Cup. The ICC Cricket World Cup is the most prestigious tournament in world cricket. The 12th edition of the World Cup will be played in England among the top 10 cricketing nations.

The World Cup might be more than a month away but the cricket pundits have already started making predictions about the final outcome of the tournament. And the reason for this is the squad selection of all the ten participating teams. Even though cricket is a game of uncertainty and there are chances that teams looking strong on paper might fall short of expectations, the selected squads give a fair idea of the team's chances in the tournament.

Talking about the World Cup squads, apart from a few debatable decisions, there weren't many surprises. Most of the teams seem to have picked the strongest squad possible and will fancy their chances in the marquee tournament.

Having said that, some teams are stronger than the others on the basis of the squads that are selected. Here is the ranking of all the ten teams on the basis of the 15 member squads.

#10 Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib will lead Afghanistan in the World Cup

Afghanistan has taken huge strides in international cricket in the last decade. The team qualified for the World Cup after winning the qualifiers that was held in Zimbabwe last year. Coming to the World Cup, Afghanistan will go in the tournament with a new captain in Gulbadin Naib. Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan's experience of playing in top T20 leagues will come in handy for the team.

Even though Afghanistan has been playing impressive cricket, lack of experience of playing in big tournaments might hamper their progress in the tournament. Also, the team hasn't played much cricket in English conditions.

Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

1 / 10 NEXT