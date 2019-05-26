CWC 2019: Ranking the 'Fab 4' based on their performance in World Cup matches

Abdul Rahman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2019, 11:31 IST

The Fab 4 will be crucial for their respective teams at the World Cup 2019

The biggest cricketing event of the year, World Cup 2019 is just a few days away as it is set to commence on 30th May 2019. Hosts England will be up against the Proteas in the very first encounter of the tournament. The cricket fans all over the globe are super excited for the mega event as they have waited for four years for the tournament.

Fab 4 is quite a familiar term to the cricket fans. It is an elite club of four batsmen in modern day cricket which consists of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. These four are considered to be the four best batsmen in world cricket across all the three formats. In the last couple of years, these batsmen have emerged as match-winners for their nations.

In the upcoming edition of the Cricket World Cup, these four will be very crucial for their nations. They will enter the tournament with very high expectations from the fans. It will be fascinating to how these four will fare at the World Cup. Except Root and Smith, Kohli and Williamson will also be the captain of their respective teams.

But before the tournament kicks off, here we will rank these four on the basis of their performance in the previous editions of the tournament.

Note: Ranking is based on the batting average of the players.

#4 Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is currently one of the best batsmen in world cricket across the three formats. He has been a consistent performer for his country right since his arrival in the world cricket. The Kiwi batsman has played two editions of the ODI World Cup for New Zealand till date.

He has appeared in a total of 13 World Cup matches till date and has scored 333 runs at an average 37.00 with the help just one half-century. These are decent numbers but don't do justice to Kane's potential as he is a much better player than this. His average in the tournament is the least amongst the fab 4 and hence he is ranked fourth in the list.

Williamson will surely want to better his records and help his team to perform well in the upcoming edition of the World Cup.

