Dale Steyn names Sachin Tendulkar among best batsmen he has played against

Dale Steyn also picked Rahul Dravid as one of the four best batsmen he has faced in his career.

The South African pacer picked the 7/51 against India at Nagpur in 2001 as one of his favourite spells.

South African speedster, Dale Steyn recently held a Q&A session on Twitter where he picked his favourite spells and named four of the best batsmen he has played against.

Notably, Steyn also blocked a fan for asking the former how much he charges for spot-fixing.

During the session, one fan asked Steyn how much he charges for match-fixing, to which the pacer responded by saying that he blocked the Twitter user's account.

Blocked poes. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2020

One of South Africa's best pacers, Steyn has played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for the national side. The speedster announced his retirement from Test cricket in August 2019 to focus on the limited-overs formats and was most recently in action for Islamabad United in PSL 2020.

During the Q&A session, Steyn also picked two Indian legends among the four names he claimed are the best batsmen he has played against. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid were the two legendary names Steyn picked, apart from Kevin Pietersen and Chris Gayle.

Recollecting some of his best spells in the game, Steyn claimed that his 7/51 against India at Nagpur in 2001 and the 6/8 against Pakistan at Wanderers in 2013 were his favourites.

Nagpur (7 against India) and wanderers (6 against Pakistan) https://t.co/GHBIcfU6Zd — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2020

Steyn's 7/51 against India remains as his best figures in an innings and is also remembered for having helped South Africa bowl out the hosts for just 233 after putting up 558/6 in the first innings.

The pacer's efforts helped South Africa inflict the follow-on over the hosts and Steyn was at the top of his game in the second innings as well. He picked up 3/57 which helped the visitors bundle out India for just 319 and bring up an innings and six-run win.

Post the culmination of the PSL, Steyn was due to turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. However, with the coronavirus pandemic bringing a halt to cricketing action, the pacer's fans will need to wait a little while longer to see him in action.