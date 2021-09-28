Daniel Jarvis aka 'Jarvo 69' to appear in court for colliding with Jonny Bairstow during the England-India Test

Youtuber Daniel Jarvis, also known as 'Jarvo 69' will have to appear before a court for crashing into England cricketer Jonny Bairstow. Jarvis did so in the fourth Test in London this past summer against India, after illegally entering the field.

According to the Daily Mirror, Jarvis will show up at the Croydon Magistrates' Court on October 12. During the Oval Test, he sprinted onto the field with a ball in hand and completed a delivery before colliding with Bairstow, who was standing at the non-striker's end.

This wasn't the first the pitch invader had illegally entered the pitch. In the second Test at Lord's, he ran onto the pitch after lunch.

At the time, Jarvis attempted to convince the security he was part of the Indian team by wearing their jersey. He returned during the third Test, walking out to bat after Rohit Sharma's dismissal. The England Cricket Board later condemned such incidents as they put the players' safety at risk.

England batsman was unimpressed by Jarvis' stunts

When Ollie Pope was about the incident, he was clueless about how Jarvis repeatedly appeared on the pitch. Pope went on to criticize the invasion as it only consumed time and put players' safety in jeopardy. Pope said as quoted by Daily Mirror:

"He's made a few appearances in this series and I don't know how he got on the pitch again, to be honest. It got a few laughs the first time around but I guess it just stops the play for five minutes every time he comes on. There's nothing to be gained from it."

The ECB didn't escape criticism as experts blamed their security for allowing Jarvis to enter the pitch immediately. The enticing five-match series also went unfinished, as India refused to play the final Test due to a handful of COVID-19 cases in their camp.

