David Warner hails Australia's summer-wash, lauds Marnus Labuschagne's heroics

David Warner played a vital role in Australia's summer wash

The Australian cricket team comprehensively completed a summer sweep and one of the key members of the side David Warner was all praise for the boys. Tim Paine’s men beat a hapless Pakistan unit 2-0 before handing a drubbing to the Kiwis, meaning that they now move to the second position on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Undoubtedly, the find of the tour has been an in-form Marnus Labuschagne. The right-hand batter amassed 926 from five Test matches this summer andd has moved to the fourth position in the ICC Test batting rankings. Warner, who was in supreme touch during the recent events, posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that read- “What an amazing 2 Test series we’ve had this summer. Could not be any prouder of these lads. Bat, ball, and field we were exceptional. Special shout out to @marnus3 for an incredible summer”.

“What’s not pictured here is our support staff members who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure we are right to go for every match so thank you very much for that. To Australia, we thank you for your support and kind messages and let’s finish off the summer come march against NZ with the white ball. Thank you,” the 33-year-old added. Ever since the senior statesmen Steve Smith and Warner got back into the international fold, the Aussies have been on a good run. Not to forget, the lethal bowling pack comprising the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and more recently James Pattinson have shared the spoils in a prolific manner.

Warner hit a career-best 335 against Pakistan at Adelaide. He capped off the productive run with a stunning hundred in the second innings of the 3rd Test match at Sydney against Kane Williamson’s unit. Head coach Justin Langer and his side will next travel to India to compete in a three-match ODI series. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the first match on January 14.