Warner writes name in history books with 335 as Australia all but seal Pakistan series

David Warner leaves the field after scoring 335 not out against Pakistan

David Warner recorded the second-highest score in Australia Test history, compiling an incredible 335 not out during a remarkable day on which a series victory over Pakistan was all but secured.

Opener Warner, who made 154 in Australia's dominant victory in the series opener, surpassed Don Bradman's highest Test score by a single run in an historic performance on day two of the second rubber.

His herculean effort marked the largest individual Test score at the Adelaide Oval and lifted Australia to 589-3 declared before Pakistan quickly crumbled in response.

Save for the admirable efforts of Babar Azam (43 not out), the tourists provided precious little resistance and closed on 96-6, meaning anything other than an Australia victory in the match and the series is near impossible.

Another outstanding day for Australia



Pakistan are 96/6 at stumps, after Australia declared on 589/3 earlier in the day, David Warner scoring 335*

Australia had reached stumps on day one on 302-1, with Warner unbeaten on 166 and Marnus Labuschagne 126 not out.

Labuschagne added 36 more to his tally before being bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi, but it proved a false dawn for those hoping for a Pakistan fightback.

Four balls after Labuschagne's departure, Warner brought up his double hundred by working a single to the leg side, and he continued in irrepressible form, ruthlessly taking advantage of a Pakistan attack that failed to harness any life or bounce from the surface.

Warner did receive a reprieve when he sliced to gully on 234, only for the delivery to be ruled a no-ball as Muhammad Musa overstepped his mark.

Steve Smith also made history by reaching 7,000 Test runs in his 126th Test innings, five fewer than previous record-holder Wally Hammond.

He fell for 36, but Pakistan never crafted another opportunity to end Warner's innings, which encompassed 39 fours and one maximum.

Warner, now supported by Matthew Wade (38 not out) became the seventh Australian to join the 300 club as he pulled a Mohammad Abbas short ball wide of mid-on for four.

He ran off leaping into the air in celebration and more history was to come for the left-hander, who surpassed 334 - the highest Test score achieved by the great Don Bradman - with a single by driving to sweeper cover.

Captain Tim Paine promptly declared, with Warner bowing the crowd as he took in their acclaim, and those privileged to be at the Adelaide Oval were given plenty more to celebrate as the tourists wilted in the face of the Australia attack.

Imam-ul-Haq went in the fifth over to Mitchell Starc, who did the majority of the damage with the ball by taking 4-22. Babar was the only Pakistan batsman to display any kind of composure and his team-mates' inexplicable tendency to chase wide deliveries gave Starc the wickets of Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan in the same over.

Six wickets down, Pakistan faced the ignominy of being bowled out before the close. They avoided doing so, but a tour in which they have failed to win a single match will surely end in a massive defeat after Warner etched his name into the history books.