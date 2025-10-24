5 interesting statements made by Tilak Varma in recent chat show appearance amid AUS vs IND 2025 series

Team India star Tilak Varma played a huge role in their recent Asis Cup 2025 triumph. He struck a brilliant match-winning, unbeaten half-century in the final against Pakistan.

The left-hander has been impressive in his short international career so far. He made his ODI and T20I debuts in 2023. Tilak Varma has played four ODIs and 32 T20Is to date. He has scored 962 runs in the shorter format with two centuries and four half-centuries.

Tilak has been named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series in Australia. The team is currently playing the ODI series.

The 22-year-old recently appeared on an episode of 'Breakfast with Champions'. He opened up on the Asia Cup, his first meeting with stalwart Rohit Sharma, and much more.

Here are five interesting statements Tilak Varma made during his recent chat show appearance amid the AUS vs IND 2025 series.

#5 On Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy

Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls under immense pressure in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. He ensured India chased down 147 after being reduced to 20/3. Tilak was awarded 'Player of the Match' as well.

Unfortunately, the Men in Blue did not receive the trophy after the final despite a long wait. They finally resorted to a mock celebration, pretending to have the trophy. Opening up on the controversy, Tilak said:

"We were actually waiting for an hour on the ground. I was lying on the ground, Arshdeep was doing his work, making reels as usual. We were all waiting thinking now the trophy will come. But even after an hour it did not. We kept looking around but it was not there. Then Arshdeep told let us celebrate how we did during the T20 World Cup and do the same here. Then we all thought okay and then we started it."

Tilak Varma scored 213 runs in the tournament from six games at an average of 71 and a strike-rate of 131.48.

#4 On IPL 2022 auction and being picked by Mumbai Indians (MI)

Tilak Varma made his IPL debut in 2022. He was picked by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹1.7 crore during the auction. The left-hander revealed that he was playing the Ranji Trophy in Cuttack during that auction. He also added about overstraining himself and picking up an injury after the 2022 season.

"We were playing the Ranji Trophy in Cuttack. Everyone came to my room once the auction started. Everyone started screaming when the bid started. When CSK and MI came in, when it went to 1.2 Cr, the TV started to hang and in ten seconds it had gone to 1.7. It then showed that MI bought me. I had a muscle breakdown after the first IPL and no one knows this. I wanted to get into the Test team and I was continuously playing domestic matches. I did not focus on recovery. I would push myself and overstrained," he said.

Tilak Varma has been with MI since his IPL debut. So far, he has played 54 matches and has scored 1499 runs with eight half-centuries.

#3 On playing at the Wankhede and craze for MS Dhoni

Tilak Varma also expressed his experience of playing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, MI's home ground. He spoke about playing against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede and the craze that fans have for MS Dhoni even in Mumbai.

"Playing at Wankhede is a different feeling. The atmosphere, the crowd, there is a lot of fun. I even won the game against CSK there. But I see that when Mahi bhai comes, people remove their blue jerseys and the yellow shirt comes on. I thought this was amazing. Once he gets out, the blue shirts come on again," he said.

It was at this very venue that MS Dhoni guided India to victory during the 2011 World Cup final.

#2 On his first interaction with Rohit Sharma

After being acquired by MI, Tilak Varma revealed being excited to meet veteran Rohit Sharma. Rohit was the captain when Tilak came into the team. The left-hander stated how he had to wait for two days before he got an opportunity to interact with Rohit for the first team.

"It was in 2022 during COVID. We were in Taj Hotel in Mumbai. I was waiting. Rohit did not come the first two days. I met everyone but could not see him and I was waiting. I was very excited to see him as I had never met him before. He came on the third day. He was with his family. I went to the breakfast area, took some juice and just sat at one corner to see him. I wanted to go talk to him but I was scared. I was nervous so I did not go to him," he said.

"I went to a media guy and told him. I did not know that guy was close to Rohit. So he went and told him. Then Rohit called to my room and asked me to meet him. Then I sat with him and spoke a lot," he added.

#1 On being hospitalized during India A's tour of Bangladesh

Tilak Varma also made a shocking revelation about the time when he was hospitalized. It was during an India A game in Bangladesh, where he had to leave the field immediately and was in a serious condition.

"I was playing an India A game in Bangladesh. After a point my eyes become watery, I was not even able to lift the bat and all my nerves were hard. I retired hurt and came out. Akash Ambani called me right away. He spoke to the BCCI and they helped me a lot. At the hospital they told me it could have gotten worse if I had come even a few hours late. It was that bad. Even the needle was not going in. I just wanted to come out alive," he stated.

However, Tilak Varma managed to recover and came back strong. He has been an integral part of MI and the Indian T20I team.

