“Mahi bhai has asked you to just act to go in” - Team India pacer’s stunning tale of Dhoni from IPL 2024

Team India pacer Tushar Deshpande recalled a stunning incident from IPL 2024 involving the legendary MS Dhoni. The 30-year-old played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that year.

Tushar recalled a moment from a game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk. Dhoni had teased the fans by asking Ravindra Jadeja to act as if he was walking out to bat. While the fans assumed Jadeja was walking out for real, it turned out to be a hilarious moment as the all-rounder returned only for Dhoni to walk out.

The pacer revealed that it was Dhoni himself who had asked Jadeja to do so. The CSK legend asked Tushar Deshpande to inform Jadeja about his plan. Tushar recalled how the fans were silent while Jadeja was acting to walk in. However, they erupted as Dhoni eventually made his way out to the middle.

"I remember when I was at CSK, there was a match against KKR at Chepauk. The crowd wanted Mahi bhai to bat. I was just sitting there. He told me to go tell Jaddu to just act and not go in. I told Jaddu bhai that Mahi bhai has asked you to just act to go in and he'll come from behind. I saw the whole scene. When Jaddu got up the crowd was silent but suddenly when Mahi bhai entered the stadium erupted. It was kind of funny, kind of goosebumps moment," he said on Ajinkya Rahane's YouTube channel.

The 30-year-old also reminisced about how Dhoni had asked him to be ready to bowl in a game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai during IPL 2023. Tushar revealed that he felt the pressure and anxiety initially as the crowd was too loud. The Indian pacer had a dream to pick a wicket with Dhoni affecting the dismissal. To his fortune, it came true in the same game despite a shaky start.

"I remember there was a match against LSG in Chennai. Mahi Bhai said me to be ready as I could bowl anytime. When I took my bowling mark I felt a little different because the crowd was so loud. I felt a little uneasy and under pressure. I bowled four wides and a no ball. It was because of the anxiety and external factors. Then I told myself to face these factors positively and let it go. I had a dream that I wanted a screenshot where it would be like 'Bowled Tushar Deshpande caught MS Dhoni'. And in that match itself it was fulfilled."

The Indian quick dismissed Ayush Badoni, who was caught by MS Dhoni. He returned figures of 2/45 from four overs in that clash.

Team India pacer recalls how COVID helped him make his IPL debut

While COVID was an unfortunate phase for many across the globe, it proved to be a blessing in disguise for Tushar Deshpande. The left-arm pacer revealed how he was injured just before the start of IPL 2020. However, the tournament was postponed from March to August due to COVID.

This worked in Tushar's favor as it allowed him enough time to recover from his injury and play the season. In IPL 2020, he made his debut in the league and represented the Delhi Capitals (DC).

"I did not expect to make a debut this quick. But my preparation was good. There were many senior bowlers in Delhi Capitals already. So I did not expect to make a debut. It was the COVID year and IPL was postponed from March to August. I was injured in February so if it had happened in March I would not have been able to play in that IPL. So it was a blessing in disguise for me. I got time to recover from my knee injury," he said.

He played five games in his debut season and bagged three wickets. Overall, Tushar has played 46 IPL matches so far. He has picked up 51 wickets at an average of 31.03 and an economy of 9.84.

