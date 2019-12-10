David Warner not keen on appealing for a leadership role in the Australian team again

David Warner after scoring a triple century against Pakistan

David Warner has said that he won't be reapplying for a leadership role in the Australian cricket team after he got suspended in 2018 due to the ball-tampering case against South Africa. Warner, the then vice-captain of Australia, got handed a one-year ban and a lifetime restriction on holding a leadership role in the team after the trio of him along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were found guilty in the sandpaper gate scandal.

Warner revealed that he has moved forward with the decision and opts not to look back again.

At the end of the day, you’ve just got to respect the decision and move on and get on with it. I haven’t looked back, I’ve just kept on looking forward. And my job is to come out and score runs.

Steve Smith also got banned, but he got stripped of the leadership role for two years. Smith will be eligible for the captaincy role by April 2020. Warner depicted that he was comfortable without appealing the ban.

David Warner had a forgettable outing in the Ashes 2019 series, scoring only 95 runs out of 10 innings. However, he bounced back in the 2-match Test series versus Pakistan scoring 154 and 335* and helped the Aussies seal the series 2-0.

I didn’t do well in England but it’s about me trying to return to scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team.

When quizzed about his recently gained form, Warner said that it has helped him boost his confidence, and he aims at scoring more in the upcoming matches.

Obviously it gives you a lot of confidence but can never be complacent or comfortable. You’ve got to start again. That’s the beauty of this game. Whether or not you get runs or you don’t, you have to get runs the next game.

David Warner will have a pivotal role to play as New Zealand tours Australia in a 3-match Test series, starting from December 12 in Perth.

