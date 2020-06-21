David Warner says he is not looking to sledge Virat Kohli during India’s tour of Australia

David Warner will not be looking to sledge Virat Kohli when India tour Australia later this year.

The Australian opener also spoke about the possibility of playing in the IPL.

David Warner will not be looking to sledge Virat Kohli when India tour Australia later this year

Australian opener David Warner believes that there is no point in sledging Virat Kohli when India tour Australia later this year as it would only make the Indian skipper more dangerous and focused.

Warner was never one to shy away from on-field clashes with opposition batsmen. However, he has significantly changed his approach after returning from a 12-month ban imposed by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering episode in South Africa.

Speaking on an episode of the India Today Inspiration series, David Warner said:

"Virat Kohli is not a person to be poked and no point poking the bear."

David Warner, along with Steve Smith, was not a part of the Australian side that was beaten by India in 2018-19. The Aussies lost that series 2-1 and ended up handing India their first Test series win down under.

Warner is now looking forward to facing India and believes that it will be a cracker of a series. He also showed willingness to play in the IPL if the T20 World Cup this year gets cancelled. The IPL will likely be held sometime in September or October if the T20 World Cup does not take place and if the COVID-19 situation in India is under control.

Speaking of the upcoming challenge, David Warner said:

"It would be very surreal playing against India without the crowd. I want to be selected and be part of that series. Last time we were not bad but we were beaten by a good team and their bowling was relentless. Now, India has got the best batting line up and our bowlers will like to target and the Indian crowd will be eager to see that. Look, most definitely all the players who have been selected and picked in the auction will put their hand up if we are permitted. One we have to get government clearance as well to travel. If Cricket Australia allows us to go over there and participate, I am sure the guys will definitely be on board with that to be back up and running and playing cricket again."