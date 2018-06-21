Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

David Warner, Steve Smith World Cup starters, believes Michael Hussey

He also questioned the option of Tim Paine as the skipper in the long term.

Manish Pathak
FEATURED WRITER
News 21 Jun 2018, 17:06 IST
483

Australia v New Zealand - ODI Game 2

What’s the story?

Australian legend Michael Hussey believes that Steven Smith and David Warner will be automatic selections in Australia's World Cup squad after they serve the ban imposed on them.

"They've been quality players for such a long period of time, they've had success at the highest level and are important players for Australia. I think they probably do (return) as long as they tick all the boxes along the way," Hussey said on this week’s episode of The Unplayable Podcast

The details

The southpaw is not entirely convinced by the option of Tim Paine as a long-term leader and has even put the spotlight on him as a batsman and a wicket-keeper. Paine has scored 12, 5, and 5 in the ongoing series and this does not sit too well with Hussey.

He has also questioned the decision to play the vice-captain in the middle order despite him boasting of a great record as an opener and said that in the World Cup, his combination with David Warner at the top will be a great boost for the side.

Hussey has also advocated for the inclusion of young wicket-keeper Alex Carey, who is waiting in the wings.

In case you didn’t know…

Australia have been abysmal in the ongoing ODI series in England and are struggling to even put up a fight.

The visitors lost by 242 runs in Nottingham after Paine won the toss and elected to bowl first. England smashed records as they piled up a world-record total of 6-481.

Australia were bundled out for a paltry 239 in 37 overs. It was their heaviest defeat in ODI history and they also conceded the series in the process.

What’s next?

There is little doubt that Australia's struggles are primarily due to the fact that they are missing David Warner and Steve Smith with the bat.

Also, they are without the services of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood and the inexperience has been exposed by a belligerent England side.

However, how the team reacts to the drubbing, and whether or not new coach Justin Langer drafts in new players, remains to be seen.

England vs Australia, 2018 Australia Cricket England Cricket David Warner Steven Smith
Warner to commentate on England v Australia ODI
RELATED STORY
"Exciting time for Australia to build again," says Aaron...
RELATED STORY
David Warner turns commentator for Channel Nine
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia, 2018: 3 things Australia must do to...
RELATED STORY
Australia and England to shake hands before ODI opener
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England ODI Series: 5 key players for Australia
RELATED STORY
England v Australia 2nd ODI: 5 Battles to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia 2018: 5 player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Eoin Morgan wary of a galvanised Australian side
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England, 2018: 4 Australians to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
| Thu, 07 Jun
AUS 277/9 (50.0 ov)
SSX 220/10 (42.3 ov)
Australia win by 57 runs
AUS VS SSX live score
| Sat, 09 Jun
AUS 283/6 (50.0 ov)
MSX 182/10 (41.0 ov)
Australia win by 101 runs
AUS VS MSX live score
1st ODI | Wed, 13 Jun
AUS 214/10 (47.0 ov)
ENG 218/7 (44.0 ov)
England win by 3 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 16 Jun
ENG 342/8 (50.0 ov)
AUS 304/10 (47.1 ov)
England win by 38 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 19 Jun
ENG 481/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 239/10 (37.0 ov)
England win by 242 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
4th ODI
AUS 310/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Innings Over
AUS VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Sun, 24 Jun, 10:00 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Vitality IT20 | Wed, 27 Jun, 05:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us