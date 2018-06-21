David Warner, Steve Smith World Cup starters, believes Michael Hussey

He also questioned the option of Tim Paine as the skipper in the long term.

What’s the story?

Australian legend Michael Hussey believes that Steven Smith and David Warner will be automatic selections in Australia's World Cup squad after they serve the ban imposed on them.

"They've been quality players for such a long period of time, they've had success at the highest level and are important players for Australia. I think they probably do (return) as long as they tick all the boxes along the way," Hussey said on this week’s episode of The Unplayable Podcast.

The details

The southpaw is not entirely convinced by the option of Tim Paine as a long-term leader and has even put the spotlight on him as a batsman and a wicket-keeper. Paine has scored 12, 5, and 5 in the ongoing series and this does not sit too well with Hussey.

He has also questioned the decision to play the vice-captain in the middle order despite him boasting of a great record as an opener and said that in the World Cup, his combination with David Warner at the top will be a great boost for the side.

Hussey has also advocated for the inclusion of young wicket-keeper Alex Carey, who is waiting in the wings.

In case you didn’t know…

Australia have been abysmal in the ongoing ODI series in England and are struggling to even put up a fight.

The visitors lost by 242 runs in Nottingham after Paine won the toss and elected to bowl first. England smashed records as they piled up a world-record total of 6-481.

Australia were bundled out for a paltry 239 in 37 overs. It was their heaviest defeat in ODI history and they also conceded the series in the process.

What’s next?

There is little doubt that Australia's struggles are primarily due to the fact that they are missing David Warner and Steve Smith with the bat.

Also, they are without the services of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood and the inexperience has been exposed by a belligerent England side.

However, how the team reacts to the drubbing, and whether or not new coach Justin Langer drafts in new players, remains to be seen.