Day-night Tests: 5 records you need to know about

India is all set to host its first-ever day/night Test

Having clinched the opening Test at Indore by a big margin of an innings and 130 runs, India are now all set to face Bangladesh in the historic first-ever day/night Test in the country, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 22 November.

Team India had an optional training session under lights with the pink ball on Sunday at Indore as part of their preparations. Earlier, opener Mayank Agarwal had revealed that three pink-ball sessions under lights were also arranged by National Cricket Academy head and former India skipper Rahul Dravid.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has expressed his excitement to play in the team’s first-ever day/night Test. The Kolkata Test will also see the SG pink ball making its debut. As for the timings, the match will be played from 1 pm to 8 pm as the dew is expected to set in after that.

The Eden Gardens match will be the 12th day/night Test in the history of the sport. In the build-up to the game, let’s take a look at some important stats pertaining to day/night Tests.

1. Australia’s spotless record

Australian Test team

The Aussies are the most successful team in day/night Tests. They have played five and won five so far. Australia and New Zealand featured in the maiden day/night Test encounter at Adelaide starting November 27, 2015. The Aussies won the match by three wickets.

They also went on to register four more victories against South Africa, England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Speaking of Lanka, they are the second most successful team with two wins in three games. West Indies are the least successful side, having lost all three Tests they have featured in.

2. Top run-scorers

Pakistan’s Azhar Ali is the leading run-getter in pink-ball Test matches. He has played three games and has 456 runs to his credit with one century and two fifties at an average of 91.20. Australia’s Steve Smith is second on the list with 405 runs from four Test matches. Smith has one hundred and three fifties to his name at an average of 50.62.

3. Most runs in an innings

Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali also holds the record for most runs scored in an innings in a day/night Test. He made a memorable 302 not out for Pakistan against West Indies at Dubai in a Test that took place in October 2016. Pakistan won the game by 56 runs. Former England skipper Alastair Cook is second on this list with his 243 versus West Indies at Birmingham in August 2017.

4. Highest wicket-taker

Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc has taken the most number of wickets in Tests under lights. Starc has 26 wickets to his name in five games at an average of 23. His best bowling figures are 5 for 88 against England at Adelaide in December 2017. Another Australian, Josh Hazlewood, follows him on the list, with 21 wickets in four Tests at an average of 22.42.

5. Best bowling performance in an innings

Devendra Bishoo

The record for best bowling in an innings in day/night Tests is in the name of West Indian leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. He ran through Pakistan in the second innings, with figures of 8 for 49 in 13.5 overs. However, this was the same Test in which Ali got a triple hundred in the first innings. Bishoo thus ended up on the losing side. Australia’s Pat Cummins has the second-best figures in day/night Tests. He claimed 6 for 23 against Sri Lanka at Brisbane in January 2019.