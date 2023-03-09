DC vs MI, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 7 

The seventh match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) took place between the league leaders Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, March 9, at the DY Patil Stadium.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI side won the contest by eight wickets to cement their top spot and remain the only undefeated team in WPL 2023.

DC won the toss, elected to bat first, and introduced one change to their winning combination in the form of Minnu Mani.

In stark contrast to their batting exploits so far this tournament, DC struggled to get going in the powerplay. They lost a wicket in the first six overs for the first time and finished at 29-2.

Skipper Meg Lanning held her end of the crease and was aided by Jemimah Rodrigues for a brief while after a lean start.

However, led by Saika Ishaque's splendid spell, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews got in among the wickets as well to bundle out DC for a paltry 105 with two overs to spare.

MI's opening pair Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews put up a commanding opening partnership to dent DC's hopes of an unlikely win.

They put up 65 runs for the opening wicket and despite losing the openers in quick succession, smoothly got to the target with several overs to spare.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments that generated buzz among fans in the game.

#1 Saika Ishaque yorks Shafali Verma

Saika Ishaque's stellar start to the WPL 2023 continued as she took DC's key wickets, beginning with Shafali Verma.

The left-arm spinner deceived the explosive opening batter with flight. The youngster was caught all ends up while trying to play across the line and made a mess of the delivery. She was castled for just two runs after playing out six deliveries.

The wicket set the tempo up for MI nicely while DC were rattled at having got off to a poor start for the first time in the tournament.

MI never looked back following the early breakthrough and as a result, it was a crucial moment in the game that got the fans chirping early in the highly anticipated WPL contest.

#2 Hayley Matthews' run-out threat

In a light-hearted moment towards the end of the first innings, Hayley Matthews halted her bowling run-up and watched Tara Norris slightly work her way out of the crease at the bowler's end.

Hayley Matthews

However, the all-rounder did not attempt a run-out at the non-striker's end and patted Norris on the back while making her way back to her bowling mark.

The act also drew a laugh from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who was stationed inside the powerplay circle.

#3 Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning catch to dismiss Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews, despite her long stay at the crease, did not quite get going and was dismissed after scoring 32 runs off 31 deliveries.

She played an uppish shot off Jess Jonassen's bowling, which naturally gathered height, but not distance by any means.

Jemimah Rodrigues, one of the best fielders in world cricket, was stationed at the long-off boundary. She ran at full speed towards the ball and dove full length towards the front and got a good grip on the ball just behind the circle.

She did not spill the ball upon contact on the ground and finished a brilliant grab to mark yet another contender for the catch of WPL 2023

Will MI go on to win WPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

