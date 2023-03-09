DC vs MI, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Two of the most in-form teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), will lock horns on Thursday, March 9, at the DY Patil Stadium.

The two teams are yet to lose a match in the tournament so far and are only separated by net run rate in the standings.

DC have been dominant with the bat, being the only side to have posted in excess of 200 across both their matches so far. Skipper Meg Lanning, the Orange Cap holder, is at the fore in terms of run-scoring, while the rest of the batting unit have made their presence with notable contributions as well.

MI's all-round displays have led them to the top of the table. They began the campaign with a record win over the Gujarat Giants (GG) and continued their momentum with another staggering win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The players have stepped up well with responsibility and the side looks like a real unit already without any major hiccups.

The top-of-the-table clash looks highly intriguing on paper and is bound to be an enthralling encounter on the field as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the three player battles to watch out for during DC vs MI in WPL 2023.

#1 Meg Lanning vs Saika Ishaque

A highly-anticipated battle between the current WPL Orange Cap holder and the Purple Cap holder is in the works.

Meg Lanning, who has been dismissed by spin twice across two matches, will be up against the most in-form spinner in the competition, Saika Ishaque.

The MI left-arm spinner has been on point in the WPL so far, beginning with four wickets and adding another two in a potent spell against the RCB.

Capable of bowling with the new ball as well, she will eye the prized wicket of the DC skipper when the two sides meet on the field.

#2 Shafali Verma vs Nat Sciver-Brunt

Shafali Verma began the WPL campaign on a roll with a stellar 84-run knock against RCB.

She looked on song in DC's next encounter, but her spree was brought to an end by all-rounder Tahlia McGrath.

Another all-rounder in the form of Nat Sciver-Brunt poses the next challenge for Shafali. The English international has made a sensational start to the WPL across all departments.

She has claimed three wickets already while sharing the new ball with Issy Wong.

The match-up between the duo, where Shafali is at her best in the powerplay, and Nat Sciver-Brunt's potency with the new ball will be a stunning battle to witness, and one which could set the tone for the contest.

#3 Hayley Matthews vs Shikha Pandey

The West Indies international, roped in for a mere ₹40 lakh at the WPL Auction, has been among the best buys in the WPL already.

She is placed second in the Orange Cap standings and also made her presence with the ball.

However, it is her batting credentials that will concern DC at the moment, considering that she has dominated both powerplays and is also the leading six-hitter in the competition so far.

Veteran seamer Shikha Pandey might be the DC's counter for Hayley Matthews.

The franchise will be hoping that she might get the ball to swing around on the green surface, which was on offer for the previous game and get an early breakthrough.

Meg Lanning showed the perfect way to play on the green surface and negotiated the threat posed by Shabnim Ismail quite well.

That might be the template that Matthews will be looking up to as she hopes to get past the opening spell unscathed.

Who will win the upcoming WPL clash between DC and MI? Let us know what you think.

