DC vs MI, WPL 2023: 3 records that could be broken in today's match 

After six entertaining clashes, the stage is set for an epic battle when Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 9.

Both MI and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the marquee tournament so far, registering two wins in as many matches and sitting at the top of the .

Even if the tournament is still in its early stages, one cannot discount the significance of this match as the winners could look to tighten their hold on a spot in the finals.

The much-awaited fixture will offer both teams a chance to shatter a slew of records. On that note, let's take a look at the three particular records that are likely to get broken in the fixture between MI and DC.

#3 Nat Sciver-Brunt could complete 550 fours in T20s

The joint-most expensive overseas signing of the tournament (₹3.20 crore), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, is known for her hard-hitting strokeplay and striking abilities.

In the ongoing WPL 2023, the Englishwoman has scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 166 across two games.

Overall, the 30-year old has scored 2,838 runs in T20s, which includes 544 boundaries and 46 sixes. Another six boundaries would mean Sciver-Brunt reaches 550 boundaries in T20 cricket. If the MI batter manages to smash six fours on Thursday, she will become only the second England women's batter after Daniel Wyatt to hit more than 550 boundaries in T20s.

#2 Hayley Matthews could reach to 2000 runs in T20 franchise cricket

Hayley Matthews has been a star performer in WPL 2023 so far. With a strike rate of almost 180, the Caribbean skipper has scored 124 runs for MI across two games.

If the 24-year old manages to score 53 more runs in tonight's game against DC, Matthews will complete 2000 T20 runs in franchise cricket. She has currently mustered 1,947 runs at an average of 20.07 across 106 T20 innings (franchise cricket only).

#1 Meg Lanning could become the first-ever women's cricketer to hit three consecutive T20 half-centuries five times

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Perhaps the most complete batter in the tournament has been Meg Lanning, who has clobbered 142 runs at a decent strike rate of 167.06.

The DC skipper has scored a half-century in both the games she has played and won't back down from hitting another one against Mumbai.

If she manages to hit another half-century tonight, Lanning would create history in T20 cricket to become the first-ever women's cricketer to smash three consecutive T20 fifties five times.

The Australian legend has already hit three consecutive T20 fifties on four different occasions in the Women's Big Bash League.

