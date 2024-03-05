DC vs MI, WPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

Arun Jaitley Stadium will host tonight's WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. It will be the first-ever Women's Premier League match in Delhi.

So far, WPL matches have been played in Mumbai and Bengaluru only. Like the other two venues, Delhi often produces high-scoring matches. Fans should expect heaps of runs during the Delhi leg of WPL 2024.

Before the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi T20 records

Delhi hosted six women's T20I matches during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2016. A majority of the matches were won by teams batting second. Hence, the captain winning the toss tonight may opt to field first.

Here are some vital stats fans should know from previous women's T20I matches hosted by Delhi:

T20I Matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 132/6 - Australia Women vs. England Women, 2016.

Lowest team total: 77/6 - Pakistan Women vs. India Women, 2016.

Highest successful run-chase: 125/1 - Australia Women vs. Sri Lanka Women, 2016.

Highest individual score: 56* - Meg Lanning (AUS-W) vs. Sri Lanka Women, 2016.

Best bowling figures: 3/29 - Megan Schutt (AUS-W) vs. Ireland Women, 2016.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for WPL 2024 matches will be broadcasted live before the toss. Generally, the pitch in Delhi has been great for batting. Last year, fans witnessed several high-scoring matches at this venue during the IPL and ODI World Cup.

Judging by the records of this wicket, teams will look to chase. A total of around 150-160 should be a great score on this surface.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi last T20

Australia beat England by five runs in the previous women's T20I match hosted by Delhi. The Aussies scored 132/6 in 20 overs, riding on a half-century from Meg Lanning. In reply, Megan Schutt's economical spell of 2/15 helped Australia keep England down to 127/7.

Australia could not hit a single six in that game, while England's batters whacked three maximums. Total 13 wickets fell in 40 overs. Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Australia 132/6 (Meg Lanning 55, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/22) beat England 127/7 (Tammy Beaumont 32, Megan Schutt 2/15) by 5 runs.

