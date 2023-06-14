DD vs RTW Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

The Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy are set to face off against each other in Match 4 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) on Wednesday, June 14. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore will host the encounter.

The Dragons finished as the runners-up two times in 2018 and 2019, but are yet to get their hands on the coveted trophy. They had a disappointing campaign last time around, finishing sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.475 after winning just two out of their seven matches.

Dindigul will be captained by Baba Indrajith, who has been a prolific run-scorer for Tamil Nadu at the domestic level. They have one of the best bowling attacks, comprising of seasoned international Ravi Ashwin and the exciting Varun Chakravarthy, among others.

Chakravarthy bowled brilliantly for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Meanwhile, Ashwin did well for the Rajasthan Royals and has also performed with the bat for the Dragons over the years.

Trichy also had a similar campaign to Dindigul last year, winning only two out of seven matches and finishing seventh in the table with a net run rate of -0.903. A lot will depend on fast bowler T Natarajan if Trichy have to turn their fortunes around.

Natarajan played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 and bowled reasonably well for his underperforming team.

TNPL 2023, DD vs RTW Prediction: Can the Dragons make an impressive start?

The Dindigul Dragons did not do well last time around, but are expected to give their opponents a run for their money this year. They have a bowling attack to envy and it will not be easy for Ba11sy Trichy to go past them.

The Dragons will go into this TNPL 2023 encounter against Trichy as the favourites to pick up two points.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons to win the TNPL 2023 match.

