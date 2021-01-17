Deep Dasgupta believes India's performance in this series is better than when they last won in Australia

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta feels if India can retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy by drawing the fourth Test match in Brisbane, the achievement will be more significant than the last tour in 2018-19 when the visitors won the series 2-1.

India scripted history by becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series on Australian soil when they toured Australia last time. While speaking exclusively to Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Live, Deep Dasgupta felt that India's performance in this series will be remembered for a very long time.

"If we retain it (the Border-Gavaskar trophy) and draw this Test match and not win the series so to say, I will still say this performance was much better than 2018, even though in 2018 we won the series and it was a historical series. But, the effort, the cricket that this team has played, people will remember it for a very very long time." said, Deep Dasgupta.

Injuries have ravaged the Indian team and they have missed a lot of their key players. However, the visitors have shown their mettle and kept bouncing back even when the odds have been stacked against them.

'Australia is under pressure here': Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta believes Australia are under pressure as they need to push for a win in the Brisbane Test to get the Border-Gavaskar Trophy back.

"This Test match is for Australia to win, Australia is under pressure here. If India wins or draw, India retains the Border Gavaskar trophy, so the pressure is on Australia. To a certain extent maybe even Tim Paine as a captain to win the series. So India needs to be disciplined and be mindful about it because Australia has to make the play." said Deep Dasgupta.

The absence of David Warner and Steve Smith had taken some sheen off India's last series win against Australia. Many experts felt the result could have been different if the Aussies played with their two best batsmen.

However, the situation has seemingly reversed this time around with India missing plenty of their key players. It would undoubtedly be an outstanding achievement if the visitors can draw the last game to retain the Border-Gavaskar series. As for whether this drawn series will topple last series' achievement where India won 2-1, that's for fans to decide.