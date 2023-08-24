Deepti Sharma's 3 best moments for India

That Deepti Sharma is a superstar all-rounder in the women's game today needs no reiteration. She is one of the most important cogs in the Indian setup and remains a regular across formats.

The Agra-born all-rounder debuted for India in an ODI against South Africa in 2014 before making her T20I debut against Australia two years later. She has scored close to 2000 runs in ODIs at an average of under 35 while bagging 93 wickets in the format. In T20Is, those numbers correspond to 955 at an average of 24.48 and 105 wickets at an economy rate of 6.08.

She has also featured in two Tests, averaging 76 with the bat and 20.20 with the ball. She also remains an excellent fielder in her own right, with numerous bullet throws at the stumps headlining her athleticism on the field.

Expand Tweet

Deepti is also the vice-captain of the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Women's Premier League and has assumed a lot of responsibility quite early in her career. It's safe to say that she's only going to get better with time and is bound to set the international stage alight with her performances.

As the all-rounder turns 26 on Thursday, August 24, let's take a look back at her three best moments for India in international cricket so far:

#1 Three maidens in a T20I against South Africa in 2019

Expand Tweet

South Africa toured India for a white-ball leg comprising six T20Is and three ODIs. The first of those in Surat saw their bowlers breathe fire and restrict India to a modest 130/8 in their 20 overs.

Deepti then weaved magic with her off-spinners, tying down Tazmin Brits in the third over with a maiden before removing her as well as Nadine de Klerk in the fifth en route to a double-wicket maiden. She didn't concede a run in her third over too - the 14th of the innings - as she dismissed Shabnim Ismail with South Africa seven wickets down and in plenty of disarray.

Mignon du Preez vaulted the Proteas back with a superb counter-punch but India continued to hold their nerve. Deepti conceded just eight runs off the penultimate over to finish with unbelievable returns of 4.0-3-8-3. Radha Yadav defended 18 off the final over to deny du Preez and the South Africans but Deepti's brilliance went a massive way in setting the game up for India.

Without a doubt, this remains one of her finest moments on a cricket field with three maidens in a T20 as rare a feat as they come.

#2 Highest score by an Indian woman in ODIs

Expand Tweet

In 2017, India were in South Africa for a quadrangular series that also featured Zimbabwe and Ireland. The Women in Blue dished out an annihilation to the Irish in the eighth game of the tournament and Deepti headlined the act courtesy of a record-breaking knock.

Opening the innings alongside Punam Raut, the then-teenage southpaw pulverized the Irish attack as the duo posted a mammoth 320 for the opening wicket. Deepti was on song throughout her stay as she whipped up 188 off 160 deliveries studded with 27 boundaries and two sixes - the second-highest individual score in women's ODIs at the time.

She so nearly became just the second batter at the time to register a double-hundred in women's ODIs before she was bowled by Rachael Delaney. Such was the hammering dished out by her and Raut that India posted 358/2, with Ireland responding with a mere 109.

To this date, Deepti's 188 remains the third-highest score in all women's ODIs behind Amelia Kerr's unbeaten 232 and Belinda Clark's unbeaten 229.

#3 Conviction in running Charlie Dean out at Lord's

Expand Tweet

Yup, that moment. The Women in Blue sealed the three-match series in England in 2022 with a game to spare but were determined to complete a clean sweep and give Jhulan Goswami a fitting farewell in her final international appearance.

Having mustered just 169 with the bat, the bowlers turned up inspired to reduce the hosts to 65/7. Skipper Amy Jones was joined by Charlie Dean as the duo stitched together a partnership of 39 for the eighth wicket. When England lost their ninth wicket though, they were still 52 runs adrift of the target.

Dean continued to fight on with Freya Davies but having backed up too far at the non-striker's end, Deepti was clever enough to dislodge the bails before releasing the ball. India upheld the appeal and Dean was adjudged run out, sparking the spirit of cricket discourse around the world yet again.

The conviction that Deepti showed in her decision to stick by what the rulebook said remains commendable though. The mode of dismissal continues to divide opinion but the confidence shown by the all-rounder in backing herself despite copping a lot of stick is admirable.

What is your favorite Deepti Sharma moment in India colors? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 World Cup cult heroes who are part of US Masters T10 League 2023 ft. Suresh Raina