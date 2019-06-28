Deepti Sharma signed by Western Storm for the 2019 Women’s Cricket Super League

Satvik Pandey 26 // 28 Jun 2019, 20:19 IST

Deepti will be available for selection for the entire duration of the tournament

What’s the story?

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been signed up by the Western Storm franchisefor the 2019 Women’s Cricket Super League, becoming the third women's cricketer from India after Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to feature in a foreign league.

In case you didn’t know..

Smriti Mandhana, the flamboyant Indian opener, also played for the same team in the last season of the tournament while ace all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur featured for the Lancashire Thunder squad.

Heart of the matter

The 21-year-old Deepti Sharma, who is ranked second in the list of all-rounders as per the ICC rankings will be seen sporting the colours of Western Storm team in the 2019 Women’s CSL.

When asked about the signing, she said, “I am looking forward to the challenge of playing in the KIA Super League. Every player wants to play alongside and against the best in the world, and this will give me the opportunity to do that. I have heard good things about Western Storm from Smriti and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success on the field.”

Deepti has been doing well for the Indian women’s team since her debut in 2016 and has been a part of 30 T20Is, picking up 28 wickets at an average of 22.92. The coach of the Western Storm was also happy about the signing and said,” Deepti is a quality player with a huge amount of experience at the very highest level and she will bring something different to our squad this year.”

The Indian women's team has seen a lot of representation in foreign T-20 leagues around the world. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have also been a part of the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia and have done considerably well.

What’s next?

Deepti Sharma is scheduled to leave for England where this tournament will take place on the 28th of July and with a number of quality players set to feature in the league, this edition of the league is certain to give Deepti a lot of experience.