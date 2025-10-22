Deepti Sharma vs Amelia Kerr - comparing their stats after 82 ODIs

Team India will have big hopes from senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma as they look to seal a berth in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinals. Australia, South Africa and England have already qualified for the knockouts, while India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are in a three-way race for the last available spot.

Deepti has had an impressive campaign with both bat and ball, but India Women, as a team, have struggled, suffering three consecutive losses. After going down to Australia and South Africa, they lost to England in their previous league match. Deepti starred with the ball, claiming 4-51 and then scored a valiant 50. However, India choked in a chase of 289 to finish on 284-6.

The Indian all-rounder will be looking forward to another impactful performance against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. Ahead of the key clash, we compare her stats with that of star New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr. Since Kerr has played 82 ODIs, we compare her stats with Deepti after the Indian cricketer had also played the same number of matches.

Deepti Sharma vs Amelia Kerr - Who has more runs and a better average after 82 ODIs?

After 82 ODIs, Deepti had 1,911 runs to her name at an average of 35.38 and a strike rate of 64.60. Of her runs, 387 came in 18 matches against South Africa at an average of 32.25. She had also scored 294 runs in 15 ODIs against England (average 42) and 247 runs in 13 matches against New Zealand (average 30.87).

In 82 ODIs, Kerr has scored 2,224 runs at an average of 41.18 and a strike rate of 81.79. Of her runs, 469 have come in 11 matches against India at an average of 78.16. She has also scored 315 runs in 14 matches against England (average 26.25) and 293 runs in eight ODIs against South Africa (average 41.85).

Deepti Sharma vs Amelia Kerr - Who has more hundreds after 82 ODIs?

After 82 ODIs, Deepti had one hundred and 12 half-centuries to her name. Her best of 188 came off 160 balls against Ireland in Potchefstroom in May 2017. The knock featured 27 fours and two sixes. Of her 12 fifties, four came against South Africa and two each against England, Ireland, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Deepti Sharma 1,911 35.38 64.60 188 1 12 Amelia Kerr 2,224 41.18 81.79 232* 4 10

(Deepti Sharma vs Amelia Kerr - ODI batting stats comparison after 82 matches)

In 82 ODIs, Kerr has four hundreds and 10 fifties to her name. The Kiwi's all-rounder's best of 232* came off 145 balls against Ireland in Dublin in June 2018. The knock featured 31 fours and two sixes. Of her other three tons, one each has come against India, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Deepti Sharma vs Amelia Kerr - Who has more wickets after 82 ODIs?

After 82 ODIs, Deepti had claimed 93 wickets at an average of 29.72 and an economy rate of 4.13. Of the Indian off spinner's victims at that stage, 22 came in 11 ODIs against Sri Lanka, averaging 13.77. She had also claimed 20 wickets in 13 ODIs against New Zealand (average 26.25) and 17 scalps in 15 ODIs against England (average 30.35).

In 82 ODIs, Kerr has picked up 105 wickets at an average of 29.95 and an economy rate of 4.57. The Kiwi leg spinner has 26 wickets in 17 matches against Australia at an average of 29 and 21 wickets in 13 matches against Pakistan, averaging 20.90. She has also picked up 17 scalps in 11 ODIs against India (average 30.47) and 17 wickets in 14 ODIs against England (average 33.94).

Deepti Sharma vs Amelia Kerr - Who has more five-wicket hauls after 82 ODIs?

After 82 ODIs, Deepti has one five-fer and two four-fers to her name. Her best at that stage was 6-20, which came against Sri Lanka in Ranchi in February 2016. She had also claimed 4-52 against New Zealand in Queenstown in February 2022.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Deepti Sharma 93 29.72 4.13 6-20 2 1 Amelia Kerr 105 29.95 4.57 5-17 6 1

(Deepti Sharma vs Amelia Kerr - ODI bowling stats comparison after 82 matches)

In 82 ODIs, Kerr has one five-fer and six four-fers to her credit. Her best figures of 5-17 were registered against Ireland in Dublin in June 2018. The star New Zealand cricketer also claimed 4-42 against India in Ahmedabad in October 2024.

