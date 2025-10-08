Deepti Sharma vs Kapil Dev - comparing their ODIs stats after 114 matches

All-rounder Deepti Sharma has been a key member of the India Women's cricket team over the last few years. Having made her one-day debut against South Africa Women in Bengaluru in November 2014, she has gone on to establish herself as a versatile member of the team, winning a number of matches with both bat and ball.

Ad

The 28-year-old was named Player of the Match in India Women's opening Women's World Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. After the Women in Blue crumbled to 124-6, she scored a run-a-ball 53 to lift the side. With her canny off spin, she registered figures of 3-54 from 10 overs. Deepti also chipped in with 25 & 3-45 in the 88-run triumph over Pakistan in Colombo.

Deepti has featured in 114 ODI matches so far. Ahead of India's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against South Africa, we compare her stats with that of Kapil Dev after the latter had also played 114 matches.

Ad

Trending

Deepti Sharma vs Kapil Dev - Who has taken more wickets and has a better average after 114 matches?

In 114 ODIs, Deepti has claimed 146 wickets at an average of 27.92. Of her 140-plus scalps, 27 have come in 15 matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 17.37. The off-spinner has claimed 26 wickets in 16 matches against New Zealand at an average of 24.19. Further, she has picked up 18 wickets each against Australia and England from 17 and 18 matches respectively.

Ad

After 114 ODIs, Kapil had claimed 136 wickets at an average of 26.96. Of his 130-plus wickets after 114 matches, 33 scalps came in 30 matches against Australia at an average of 27.72. The former India captain also picked up 30 wickets in 22 ODIs against Pakistan, averaging 26.26 and 22 wickets in 17 ODIs against New Zealand at an average of 24.59.

Deepti Sharma vs Kapil Dev - Who has more five-wicket hauls after 114 matches?

In 114 ODIs, Deepti has claimed three five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls. Her best of 6-20 came against Sri Lanka in Ranchi in February 2016. The canny off-spinner also claimed 6-31 against West Indies in Vadodara in December 2024 and 5-38 against Australia in Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) in December 2023.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Deepti Sharma 146 27.92 4.30 6-20 2 3 Kapil Dev 136 26.96 3.75 5-43 1 1

Ad

(Deepti Sharma vs Kapil Dev - ODI bowling stats comparison after 114 matches)

After 114 one-day matches, Kapil had one five-wicket and one four-wicket haul to his name. His best at that stage was 5-43, which came against Australia in Nottingham in the 1983 World Cup clash. He also picked up 4-30 against the Aussies in Melbourne in 1986 during the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup.

Deepti Sharma vs Kapil Dev - Who has scored more runs after 114 matches?

In 114 ODIs, Deepti has scored 2,602 runs at an average of 37.71. Of her 2,600-plus runs, 526 runs have come in 23 matches against South Africa at an average of 35.06. She has also scored 386 runs in 18 matches against England at an average of 55.14 and 386 runs in 17 ODIs against Australia, averaging 29.69.

Ad

After 114 ODIs, Kapil had 2,349 runs to his name at an average of 28.30. Of his 2,300-plus runs, 450 came in 30 matches against Australia at an average of 18.75. He had also scored 443 runs in 17 matches against New Zealand, averaging 36.91 and 384 runs in 14 ODIs against West Indies, averaging 34.90.

Deepti Sharma vs Kapil Dev - Who has scored more 50-plus scores after 114 matches?

Having played 114 ODIs, Deepti has 17 50-plus scores to her name - one hundred and 16 fifties. Her best of 188 came off 160 balls against Ireland in Potchefstroom in May 2017. The knock featured 27 fours and two sixes. Of her 15 half-centuries, five have come against South Africa, three each against England and Sri Lanka, two each against Ireland and New Zealand and one against Australia.

Ad

Player Runs Average SR HS 50s 100s Deepti Sharma 2,602 37.71 69.85 188 1 16 Kapil Dev 2,349 28.30 105.10 175* 1 13

Ad

(Deepti Sharma vs Kapil Dev - ODI batting stats comparison after 114 matches)

After 114 ODIs, Kapil had 14 50-plus scores to his credit. His best was the iconic 175*, which came against Zimbabwe in Tunbridge Wells in the 1983 World Cup. The spectacular 138-ball knock featured 16 fours and six sixes. Of his 14 fifties, five came against New Zealand, four against Australia, two against West Indies and one each against Australia and Pakistan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️