Deepti Sharma vs Ravindra Jadeja - comparing their stats after 116 ODIs

India Women will be banking heavily on the services of seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma as they look to turn around their disappointing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign. After beginning the tournament with two unconvincing wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the hosts have suffered losses to South Africa and Australia, leaving their semifinal hopes in the balance.

Looking at Deepti's performance in the Women's World Cup so far, she has had her moments. The 28-year-old was named Player of the Match for scoring a run-a-ball 53 and claiming 3-54 in India's opening match against Sri Lanka. She contributed 25 and picked up 3-45 against Pakistan. Deepti failed with the bat against Australia, but chipped in with two wickets with her off spin.

The seasoned cricketer from Uttar Pradesh has featured in 116 one-day matches so far. Ahead of India's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against England on Sunday, October 19 in Indore, we compare her stats with that of Ravindra Jadeja after the latter had also played 116 ODIs.

Deepti Sharma vs Ravindra Jadeja - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 116 ODIs?

In 116 ODIs, Deepti has scored 2,607 runs at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 69.61. Of her runs, 530 have come 24 ODIs against South Africa at an average of 33.12. The left-hander has also scored 387 runs in 18 matches against Australia (average 27.64) and 386 runs in 18 ODIs against England (average 55.14).

After 116 ODIs, Jadeja had 1,714 runs to his name at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 83.97. Of his runs, 426 came in 19 matches against England at an average of 53.25. He had also scored 344 runs in 26 matches against Sri Lanka (average 43) and 182 runs in eight ODIs against New Zealand (average 36.40).

Deepti Sharma vs Ravindra Jadeja - Who has more 50-plus scores after 116 ODIs?

In 116 ODIs, Deepti has notched up 17 50-plus scores - one hundred and 16 half-centuries. He best of 188 came off 160 balls against Ireland Women in Potchefstroom in May 2017 and featured 27 fours and two sixes. Of her 16 fifties, five have come against South Africa, three each against England and Sri Lanka, two each against Ireland and New Zealand and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Deepti Sharma 2,607 36.71 69.61 188 1 16 Ravindra Jadeja 1,714 32.33 83.97 87 0 10

(Deepti Sharma vs Ravindra Jadeja - ODI batting stats after 116 matches)

After 116 ODIs, Jadeja had 10 50-plus scores to his name. His best of 87 came off 68 balls against England in Leeds in September 2014 and featured nine fours and two sixes. Of his 10 one-day fifties at that stage, three came against England, two each against New Zealand and Zimbabwe and one each against Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan.

Deepti Sharma vs Ravindra Jadeja - Who has claimed more wickets and has a better average after 116 ODIs?

After 116 ODIs, Deepti has claimed 149 wickets with her off spin at an average of 28.07 and an economy rate of 4.32. Of her one-day scalps, 27 have come in 15 matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 17.37. She has also claimed 26 scalps in 16 ODIs against New Zealand at an average of 24.19 and 22 wickets in 24 one-dayers against South Africa at an average of 40.50.

After 116 ODIs, Jadeja had 141 wickets to his name at an average of 32.46 and an economy rate of 4.81. Of his scalps, 33 wickets came in 19 matches against England at an average of 22.45. The left-arm spinner had also picked up 29 wickets in 17 matches against West Indies at an average of 25.13 and 24 wickets in 26 ODIs against Sri Lanka at an average of 39.66.

Deepti Sharma vs Ravindra Jadeja - Who has more five-wicket hauls after 116 ODIs?

In 116 ODIs, Deepti has claimed three five-wicket hauls. Her best of 6-20 came against Sri Lanka in Ranchi in February 2016. The off spinner also claimed 6-31 against West Indies in Vadodara in December 2024 and 5-38 against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in December 2023.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Deepti Sharma 149 28.07 4.32 6-20 2 3 Ravindra Jadeja 141 32.46 4.81 5-36 5 1

(Deepti Sharma vs Ravindra Jadeja - ODI bowling stats after 116 matches)

After 116 ODIs, Jadeja had one five-fer to his name. The left-arm spinner picked up 5-36 against West Indies at The Oval in June 2013 in the Champions Trophy. He had also claimed 4-23 against Sri Lanka in Port of Spain in the final of the West Indies Tri-Nation Series.

