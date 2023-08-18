"Dekh... Dekh na" - Top 10 funny memes after Ireland reach 139/7 in 1st T20I vs India

Ireland managed to reach 139/7 in their innings of the 1st T20I against India on Friday, August 18, in Dublin. The 3-match series between the two sides got underway today. Prasidh Krishna and Rinku Singh received their maiden T20I caps from captain Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the contest.

Bumrah won the toss on his captaincy debut for India in T20Is and opted to bowl first. He himself vindicated the decision by picking up two wickets in the very first over of the match.

In his first match for India after 11 months, Bumrah showed no signs of rustiness and looked in rhythm from the onset. He cleaned up Andrew Balbirnie off the second delivery of his first over.

He then scalped Lorcan Tucker on the fifth ball of the over to announce his comeback in style.

Another comeback man, Prasidh Krishna, also got a wicket in his first over, by dismissing Harry Tector (7). The seamer made his T20I debut, having already represented India in the 50-over format. Krishna backed it up with another wicket ,of George Dockrell, in the 7th over to trigger a middle-order collapse for Ireland.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) complemented the pace duo well, as Ireland were reduced to 59/6 in 10.3 overs. Curtis Campher (39) and Barry McCarthy (50*) put on a fight for the home team at this juncture with their 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

After Campher's dismissal, McCarthy finished the innings well by smashing 22 runs in the final over bowled by Arshdeep Singh to take Ireland to 139/7. McCarthy also reached his maiden T20I half-century on the final ball of the innings with a six over long off.

