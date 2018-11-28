Delayed start likely on Day 2 of India's warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI

Sreekuttan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 128 // 28 Nov 2018, 17:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India's only warm-up match in Australia is being affected by damp weather

The opening day of India's practice match against Cricket Australia XI has been washed out without toss at Sydney Cricket Ground due to heavy rain on Wednesday. Sydney has been experiencing extreme weather conditions over the last few days. Authorities had announced a warning for severe rain and damaging winds couple of days ahead of the practice match.

However, there was no rain for a few hours in the afternoon on day one which gave the hopes of a late start in the evening. The umpires inspected the field and announced a 3:30 PM (local time) toss and match to start by 4:00 PM. But rain arrived minutes ahead of the toss once again to play spoilsport. The covers were back at SCG and the day has been called off without a toss.

It has been raining heavily in Sydney and the weather prediction doesn't look good for the cricket fans until after the first session on day two. Light rain and showers are forecast in the night and until 10 AM on Thursday. India are likely to lose the first session's play on the second day if the rain continues as per the forecast.

The match officials have announced a 9:30 AM (local time) toss and 10 AM match start irrespective of the weather forecast. However, with the weather changing continuously in the city, it is unlikely that we will have a prompt start for the match on day two as per the schedule.

Going into the Test series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and team management will have their concerns and disappointment over the rain-marred warm-up considering their recent experience in England.

The Indian team management had expressed their concern after the series loss in England that lack of practice matches was a significant factor in their Test series loss. India are likely to have a reduced and insufficient preparation for the Test series in Australia as well if the weather doesn't permit a full game as this is the only practice match they have ahead of the four-match Test series.