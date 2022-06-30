Derbyshire vs India, 1st T20 Warm-Up Match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Derbyshire will lock horns against India in the first warm-up T20 game on July 1 at the County Ground in Derby. This will be the first of two warm-up matches before the visitors take on England in a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI rubber.

Derbyshire have been fabulous in the ongoing T20 Blast 2022, winning eight of 13 games. They beat table-toppers Lancashire in their last fixture in a close-fought contest. They are riding on confidence after that win and will look to continue that form against India on Friday.

Shan Masood, who leads Derbyshire, has been in rich form. He has scored 516 runs in 13 games at an average of 46.91. George Scrimshaw is their highest-wicket taker, with 20 wickets in 13 games. They look a settled unit and will look to challenge the Indian side.

India have put up a different squad for the shortest format as their regular players will be in action in the rescheduled fifth Test against England. The second-string team toured Ireland for a two-match T20I series, which they won 2-0.

Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the visitors' T20 team. He has been leading them brilliantly. The likes of Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal have stepped up and were star performers against Ireland. They will be eager to start their preparations for the England series on a positive note.

Derbyshire vs India Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs India, 5th Test, India tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 1, 2022, Friday; 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is good for batting, asthe ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths on this surface.

Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Friday, with the temperature expected to hover between 12 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Derbyshire

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Hayden Kerr, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Hughes, Mattie McKiernan, Mark Watt, Alex Thomson, George Scrimshaw.

India

Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh.

Match Prediction

The visitors look a more settled unit than Derbyshire, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: India to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A.

LIVE POLL Q. Ishan Kishan to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far