Dewald Brevis vs Suryakumar Yadav - comparing their stats after 9 T20Is

Young South African batter Dewald Brevis scored a sensational 125* off 56 balls in the second T20I against Australia at the Marrara Stadium in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12. Thanks to the splendid knock, the Proteas won the match by 53 runs to square the three-match series 1-1.

Sent into bat by Australia, South Africa lost their first three wickets with 57 runs on the board inside seven overs. However, Brevis launched a splendid counter-attack, adding 126 runs for the fourth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (31 off 22). Brevis ended up smashing 12 fours and eight sixes in his unbeaten 125-run knock.

Brevis has so far featured in nine T20Is. Following his exploits in the second T20I against Australia in Darwin, we compare his stats with that of Team India's batting superstar and current T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the same stage.

Dewald Brevis vs Suryakumar Yadav - Who has scored more runs after 9 T20Is?

After nine T20Is, Brevis has 265 runs to his name at an average of 37.85. He has scored 132 runs in four innings against Australia at an average of 44. The 22-year-old has also scored 79 runs in three innings against New Zealand at an average of 26.33 and 54 runs in two innings against Zimbabwe.

After nine T20Is (seven innings), Suryakumar had 243 runs to his name at an average of 48.60. Of his 243 runs after nine T20I matches, 89 runs came in two innings against England. The 360-degree batter also scored 62 runs in one innings against New Zealand, 50 runs in one knock against Sri Lanka and 25 runs in one innings against Namibia.

Dewald Brevis vs Suryakumar Yadav - Who has a better strike rate after 9 T20Is?

Brevis has a strike rate of 189.28 after nine T20Is. The young South African batting star has a strike rate of 191.30 in four innings against Australia. Further, he has a strike rate of 225 in two innings against Zimbabwe and a strike rate of 168.08 in three innings against New Zealand.

After nine T20Is, Suryakumar had a strike rate of 160.92. The right-handed batter managed a strike rate of 185.41 in two innings against England. In one innings against New Zealand, he had a strike rate of 155. Suryakumar also had a strike rate of 147.05 in one innings against Sri Lanka and 137.50 in one knock against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Dewald Brevis vs Suryakumar Yadav - Who has more 50-plus scores after 9 T20Is?

Brevis' 125* against Australia in Darwin on Tuesday was his first 50-plus score in T20I cricket. Before this splendid knock, he had slammed 41 off 17 against Zimbabwe in Harare, 35 off 18 against New Zealand in Harare and 31 off 16 against the Kiwis at the same venue. All these knocks were registered in the Zimbabwe T20 tri-series in July 2025.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Dewald Brevis 265 37.85 189.28 125* 1 0 Suryakumar Yadav 243 48.60 160.92 62 0 3

(Dewald Brevis vs Suryakumar Yadav batting stats comparison after 9 T20Is)

After nine T20Is, Suryakumar had three fifty-plus scores to his name. In his very second T20I match (maiden T20I innings), the Indian batter slammed 57 off 31 balls against England in Ahmedabad in March 2021. Suryakumar also smashed 50 off 34 balls against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2021 and 62 off 40 deliveries against New Zealand in Jaipur in November 2021.

Dewald Brevis vs Suryakumar Yadav - Who has a better record in winning causes after 9 T20Is?

Brevis has so far been part of three T20Is that South Africa have won. In three innings, he has scored 179 runs at a strike rate of 223.75. Before his blazing 125* against Australia, he had contributed 41 off 17 against Zimbabwe in Harare and 13* off seven against Zimbabwe in the same series. In six matches that South Africa have lost, he has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 143.33.

Of his first nine T20Is, Suryakumar was part of eight matches that India won. In six innings, he scored 232 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 162.23. All his three half-centuries came in winning causes. In the one match that India lost with Suryakumar in the playing XI, he scored 11. This game was played against Pakistan in Dubai in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

