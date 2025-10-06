Dhruv Jurel vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats after 6 Tests

Team India keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel played a fine knock in the first Test against West Indies, which ended inside three days at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts thumped the Windies by an innings and 140 runs in a one-sided contest. West Indies were bowled out for 162 in their first innings and India responded with 448-5 declared in 128 overs.

Ad

Jurel was one of the three Indian batters who scored hundreds in the Ahmedabad Test - KL Rahul (100) and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) being the other two. Coming into bat at No. 5, the keeper-batter scored 125 off 210 balls, hitting 15 fours and three sixes. The right-hander featured in a 206-run stand for the fifth wicket with Jadeja. His knock ended when he was caught behind off Khary Pierre's bowling.

Jurel has played the last two Test matches for Team India since Rishabh Pant has been out of action due to a foot fracture. He has featured in six Test matches till date. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of MS Dhoni after the latter had also played six Test matches.

Ad

Trending

Dhruv Jurel vs MS Dhoni - Who has more runs and a better average after 6 Tests?

In six Test matches (nine innings), Jurel has scored 380 runs at an average of 47.50. The batter has 243 runs in four matches against England at an average of 48.60. In one Test against West Indies, which recently concluded in Ahmedabad, he has scored 125 runs. The Uttar Pradesh keeper-batter has also scored 12 runs in one Test played against Australia.

Ad

After six Tests (eight innings), Dhoni had scored 328 runs at an average of 46.85. The former India captain had 179 runs in three Test matches against Pakistan at an average of 59.66 and 149 runs in three Test matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.25.

Dhruv Jurel vs MS Dhoni - Who has more 50-plus scores after 6 Tests?

Having played six Tests, Jurel has two 50-plus scores to his name. The 24-year-old notched up his maiden Test hundred against West Indies in Ahmedabad. Earlier, he registered scores of 90 & 39* against England in Ranchi in February 2024. Jurel had debuted in the same series, scoring a defiant 46 in Rajkot.

Ad

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Dhruv Jurel 380 47.50 125 1 1 MS Dhoni 328 46.85 148 1 1

Ad

(Dhruv Jurel vs MS Dhoni - batting stats comparison after 6 Tests)

After six Tests, Dhoni also had two 50-plus scores to his name. He scored an aggressive 148 off 153 balls against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 2006. The former India keeper-batter had also scored a run-a-ball 51* against Sri Lanka in Delhi in 2005 and 49 during the same series in Ahmedabad.

Dhruv Jurel vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record in wins after 6 Tests?

Team India have won all the six Test matches that Jurel has been part of so far. In winning causes, he has contributed 380 runs, averaging 47.50, with the aid of one hundred and one fifty. The stumper also scored 46 against England in Rajkot and 90 & 39* in Ranchi during the 2024 series. Jurel was part of the Perth Test against Australia in November 2024 as a specialist batter in which he scored 12 runs.

Ad

Player Tests Runs Average HS 100s 50s Dhruv Jurel 6 380 47.50 125 1 1 MS Dhoni 2 119 39.66 51 0 1

Ad

(Dhruv Jurel vs MS Dhoni - batting stats comparison in wins after 6 Tests)

Of his first six Tests, Dhoni was part of two matches that India won. In four innings, he scored 119 runs at an average of 39.66, with a best of 51*. The Indian legend scored 31 runs in one match that Tem India lost and 178 runs in three Test matches that ended in a draw.

Dhruv Jurel vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better away record after 6 Tests?

Of his six Tests, Jurel has played two away from home. In four innings, the batter has scored 65 runs at an average of 16.25, with a best of 34. On the contrary, in four home Tests, he has 315 runs at an average of 78.75, with the aid of one century and one half-century.

Ad

Player Tests Runs Average HS 100s 50s Dhruv Jurel 2 65 16.25 34 0 0 MS Dhoni 3 179 59.66 148 1 0

Ad

(Dhruv Jurel vs MS Dhoni - away batting stats comparison after 6 Tests)

Of his first six Tests, Dhoni had played three away from home. In three innings, he had scored 179 runs at an average of 59.66, with a best of 148. In three home Tests, he had 149 runs at an average of 37.25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news