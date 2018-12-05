Did ECB change residency rules to fast-track Jofra Archer?

Gaurav Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 17 // 05 Dec 2018, 09:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vitality Blast Final Media Day

Jofra Chioke Archer is a Barbados-born English cricketer, who plays for Sussex County Cricket Club. He has made quite a name for himself and his desire to play for England might be a reality sooner than he anticipated thanks to ECB changing the eligibility criteria to play for the national side.

While he represented the West Indies U-19 side in 2014, the 23-year-old has previously showcased his desire to play for the England cricket team but was not eligible to play for England until the winter of 2022 previously. According to the previous rules, he didn't qualify as he did not live in England until after his 18th birthday and he needed to complete a seven-year residency period.

But now the ECB has changed the rules from 7 years to 3 years, thereby making him eligible from January 2019.

From 1 January 2019, to play for England, players will need to:

Have British citizenship

Either have been born in England/Wales or have three years' residence (a total of 210 days/year April-March)

Not have played as a local player in professional international or domestic cricket in a full member country within the past three years.

"I'm a bit excited, however, that doesn't guarantee I'll be selected this year or for anything upcoming as yet," said Archer upon hearing the change in the eligibility criteria. "If it happens, it happens, but I don't want to think too far down the line. I've still got lots of cricket to play even before then so it makes no sense dwelling on that."

He added "It is [exciting to be available for World Cup selection] but on the other side, because I've done so well in the Big Bash and the IPL which are coming up, if I'm doing well at them it's something to argue about coming into the World Cup. As long as I look after my performances they should look after me with selection."

Archer has hinted that he may consider pulling out of this winter's stint with Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL, in the wake of the ECB rule-change that has raised the possibility of him making it to England's squad for next year's 2019 World Cup.

If Archer plays for England this World Cup 2019. It will make the hosts even stronger and will make them the No.1 contender for World Cup.

England already has a long list of all-rounders in Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and adding Archer to their side will make them more stable and stronger as they look for their maiden World Cup.

Advertisement