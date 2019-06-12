×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Did ICC mess up the World Cup 2019 schedule?

Sourya Chowdhury
ANALYST
Feature
515   //    12 Jun 2019, 00:38 IST

Covers are laid out at Bristol, the venue of the World Cup game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Covers are laid out at Bristol, the venue of the World Cup game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Another day, another washout. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is fast becoming a rain-soaked tale of frustration as for the second day in a row, not a single ball was bowled before the umpires called off play in Bristol where Bangladesh were set to take on Sri Lanka in an intriguing all-Asian clash. Such a shame for the premier tournament of world cricket!

Already three matches have been abandoned due to England experiencing an unusually wet June and teams such as South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka (with two abandoned matches), have legitimate reasons to be despondent because of the fickleness of the weather.

It is a veritable disaster in many ways, both for the image of the game and the financial aspect of it. It is a big disaster cricket-wise as well. For example, it will be a big setback for the tournament if the talented young guns of West Indies lose out on a semi-final berth because of their washout against South Africa. The passionate fans, many of whom have traveled vast distances to be here, were left frustrated again as they have been treated to some delectable cricket in the games that have managed to take place.

Wrong period?

Apparently, this is an unusually wet June month for the UK and so the ICC might not technically be blamed for holding the tournament now. It is true that all the other four World Cups held in England had taken place in June or May-June, but eyebrows need to be raised because of the extended nature of the tournament where the business end will carry it into July, historically, one of the wettest months in England.

If the rain gods inflict more damage and the big games towards the end also bear the brunt of the elements, then the ICC's gamble to extend the tournament into July might turn into a disaster.

Alternative options

Well, the 2011 World Cup in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was held from 19 February to 2 April. The English domestic season begins at the end of March or early April, so technically, a World Cup could have been played during that period. March is one of the drier months in the islands. Another option would have been to begin it in May and end in the first half of June to avoid a wet July; all of which were not considered by the ICC.

IPL to blame?

Was the decision to begin the Cup late influenced by a need to accommodate the Indian Premier League? One can only conjecture. However, the ICC should certainly have been more careful in their schedule, especially with it heading into mid-July for the knockout games. With June, the traditional World Cup month proving this wet, one can only hope July doesn't live up to its traditional tag. The game itself will be the loser otherwise.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket Bangladesh Cricket
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Vaas knocks up four first up in the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
BAN vs SL 11th June 2019 When and Where to Watch Live Streaming, Telecast Details, Live Score | World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 16, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details & Head to Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 16, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - One player from each team who can make a difference
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 16: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh 'full of hope' and 'hunger' - Mashrafe Mortaza ahead of Sri Lanka showdown
RELATED STORY
Chaminda Vaas - the record-holder for most wickets in the first over of an ODI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 12, England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Today
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us