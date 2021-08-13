“Didn’t see a lot of Viv Richards, don’t know I if can pick him” - Shaun Tait names all-time ODI XI

Former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait has picked four Indians in his all-time ODI XI. Tait chose Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in his dream team for one-dayers.

38-year-old Shaun Tait was recently in the news as he was appointed the bowling coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Shaun Tait revealed his all-time ODI XI and named the dashing duo of Adam Gilchrist and Virender Sehwag as openers. Explaining his choices, the former speedster said:

“Opening the batting, I am going to go with Adam Gilchrist and (Virender) Sehwag. I like aggressiveness at the top of the order.”

He left out West Indies legend Viv Richards from the middle-order, stating he hadn’t seen much of him. Picking his middle and lower order, Shaun Tait said:

“Batting at No. 3, I didn’t see a lot of Viv Richards, so don’t know I if can pick him, so I’ll have to go with Ricky Ponting. No. 4 would be Sachin Tendulkar and No. 5 is Brian Lara. Can Virat Kohli bat at No. 6, is that fine? I am going to squeeze in MS Dhoni at No. 7.”

In the bowling department, the cricketer-turned-coach chose three pacers and a spinner, with Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhar being the only surprise choice.

“In the bowling, I have got Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath and I am going to put Shoaib Akhtar in there,” Shaun Tait concluded.

Shaun Tait’s all-time ODI playing XI: Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, Shoaib Akhtar

Shaun Tait’s career in numbers

Shaun Tait played 35 ODIs, 21 T20Is, and three Tests for Australia, claiming 95 international wickets. He picked up 23 wickets during Australia’s World Cup triumph in 2007. Shaun Tait was also part of the Australian squad that ended runner-up at the 2010 T20 World Cup.

While appointing Shaun Tait as the bowling coach of the Afghanistan team, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in an official statement:

"During his prime, Tait was one of history's fastest bowlers, clocking extreme pace of 160 kph."

🚨JUST IN🚨



Afghanistan Cricket Board have appointed former Australian Pacer Shaun Tait as their National Team's Bowling Coach with immediate effect #afghanistan #shauntait #australia #Bowlingcoach pic.twitter.com/cbBx60jAi3 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 9, 2021

Shaun Tait is a level-two certified coach from Cricket Australia (CA) and has coached Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Edited by Parimal Dagdee