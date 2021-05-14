Does Dinesh Karthik deserve an Indian recall for the Sri Lanka tour?

With India's all-format regulars scheduled to head to England for a 5-match Test series and the World Test Championship final, a second-string side may make its way to Sri Lanka.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka, with either Shikhar Dhawan or Hardik Pandya expected to lead the side. Many uncapped players who starred in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) may also be called up to the squad, which will no doubt be selected keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Although the selectors are bound to have one eye on the future, it might be prudent for them to give veteran keeper Dinesh Karthik another opportunity.

Dinesh Karthik's experience would be invaluable to a young Indian side

Dinesh Karthik

On paper, there isn't much reasoning to warrant Dinesh Karthik's inclusion in the squads for Sri Lanka. He didn't do much of note in IPL 2021, and hasn't played international cricket in any format since 2019.

But there are several ways in which Karthik can lend value to this Indian side, which is expected to be almost completely devoid of international experience. With Shreyas Iyer set to miss the series after undergoing surgery on his shoulder, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal might be the only players who've featured in over 75 matches for India.

India's expected squad for the Sri Lanka series has a lot of top-order batsmen in contention for a place, such as Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad apart from Shikhar Dhawan.

The middle order, which might have relatively new names like Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav, might need a guiding presence in the form of a veteran like Karthik. And even if the 35-year-old doesn't feature in India's long-term white-ball plans, a horses-for-courses approach against Sri Lanka could yield great dividends.

Dinesh Karthik has a ton of experience as a leader, both in the IPL and in domestic cricket. There's no doubt about the fact that the skills he brings to the table won't be wasted on the Indian team.

Has Dinesh Karthik done a lot wrong as India's wicket-keeper over the last three years?

Australia v India - ODI: Game 2

Since his incredible match-winning exploits in the final of the Nidahas Trophy back in March 2018, Dinesh Karthik has played eight T20I innings for India.

In these matches, Karthik has remained unbeaten five times, with sizzling cameos of 30(13) against Australia and 33*(16) against New Zealand flanked by a calm 31*(34) in a tricky chase against the West Indies. It is true that Karthik hasn't been at his best when used up the order, as he was in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

But as a finisher, Dinesh Karthik has been impeccable for India, both in ODIs and T20Is. He may not pile on the runs that make people sit up and take notice of his form, but the rapid momentum-giving knocks he plays at the death are almost as important as his top-order teammates' exploits.

Dinesh Karthik deserves another run with the Indian team

Australia v India - T20

A player who made his international debut way back in September 2004, Dinesh Karthik has been around for a while now and has seen it all. Although his international career has perhaps not gone as well as he'd have liked, he's given it all for the team whenever called upon.

Karthik has never been given a consistent run of opportunities to prove his worth to the Indian side. And even if it might be too late for that to happen, a stretch of six games in white-ball cricket against Sri Lanka would be perfect for him to possibly write a new chapter in a long book of memorable cricketing moments.

Dinesh Karthik also won't be taking another player's place unfairly. Sanju Samson hasn't played ODI cricket yet and has been far from consistent in T20Is, while Ishan Kishan is only a few games old at the international level and is on the back of a nightmare IPL 2021 season.

Karthik was also superb for Tamil Nadu in the white-ball domestic season as he lead the team to a historic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph. The Indian selectors may be reluctant to take a punt on a player who will turn 36 in a matter of weeks, but they should certainly consider the possibility.