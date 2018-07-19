Does ICC need an International ODI League?

Is ODI cricket losing its shine?

ICC has been wondering how to make ODIs and T20s relevant. Well, here is an answer. So why not create an ODI league? Here's how it could work:

Create four divisions. Each division consists of six teams. Each team plays each other in a round-robin format, a total of six times. Three games at home, and three games away. In total, each team plays about 30 games a year. The team with most wins in the league is the winner and crowned the number one ODI team in the world. One team at the bottom gets relegated to a lower division.

The beauty of this? Teams that are closely matched in terms of skill and ability play each other more often. The fans want an even contest between two teams. One of the reasons the IPL is so successful is because teams that are evenly matched play each other.

No one wants to see Australia play Namibia and score 400 runs, and then bowl them out for 150 runs. Instead, the associate nations can play each other where their skills are evenly matched, rather than play one of the stronger teams and get blown away, which does not benefit the teams or the fans.

The World Cup qualifying tournament, when the associates played each other, was a lot of fun to watch. Teams that were evenly matched were playing each other. The benefit of an ODI league doesn't just benefit the Test-playing nations, but the smaller associate teams who get to play 30 ODI games a year and climb up the ladder in international cricket.

It also allows ICC to expand the game of cricket. With the ODI league, we will now have 24 teams playing 30 or more games which only benefits the game of cricket to include more teams. My point is the ICC should get started with the ODI league sooner rather than later. Most ODI Bilateral Series among teams are mostly irrelevant. The ODI league will be wonderful for the fans.

Is the ICC listening? What are your thoughts?