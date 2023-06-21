“Don’t recollect Jimmy Anderson never taking the second new ball in English conditions” - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed surprise at Ben Stokes’ decision to not give the second new ball to veteran pacer James Anderson on Day 5 of the Edgbaston Test against Australia on Tuesday, June 20.

Vaughan could not recollect any instance when Anderson wasn’t given the second new ball in England. Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson instead took the second new ball for the hosts towards the closing stages of the opening Ashes 2023 Test.

However, they failed to separate the ninth-wicket Australian pair of skipper Pat Cummins (44*) and Nathan Lyon (16*). The duo added an invaluable 55 runs to lift the Aussies to a famous two-wicket win.

Anderson did not bowl a single over with the second new ball as Stokes placed his faith in Broad and Robinson. Sharing his thoughts on the England captain’s tactics, Vaughan told Cricbuzz:

“Jimmy Anderson not bowling with the second new ball. I don’t recollect Jimmy Anderson never taking the second new ball in English conditions. It was crying out, the lights were on. You just felt, go on Jimmy and Broady - dead easy, nice and straight to Nathan Lyon. He’s going to play across the line of one.”

The 2005 Ashes-winning skipper added that once Cummins and Lyon got momentum in their partnership, things got rather easy for the visitors. The Australian captain smashed Joe Root for two sixes in an over to launch the visitors’ fightback. Cummins also struck four fours in his knock, including the winning boundary.

“A special five days” - Michael Vaughan on Edgbaston thriller

While England ended up on the wrong side of the result in the opening Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston, Vaughan looked back at the match as ‘special five days’. He also described the win for Australia as a huge one. The 48-year-old commented:

"That was a special five days. The end of the game always creates that tension, but throughout every single day that we have seen, two teams playing contrasting styles - the Aussies playing a safer game or traditional one and England playing a game that’s very expansive. For the Aussies to get that win, that is huge for them.”

The second Test of Ashes 2023 will be played at Lord’s in London from June 28 to July 2.

