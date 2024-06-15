"Don't think even 'Kudrat ka nizam' works" - Ahmed Shahzad takes dig at Pakistan's current team their fate in T20 World Cup 2024

With Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024 after rain played spoilsport in the USA vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 clash, ex opener Ahmed Shahzad has taken a dig at them. Shahzad took to X and wrote how even 'Kudrat ka Nizam' doesn't favour those who are not willing to improve.

The term 'Qudrat ka Nizam' went viral when Pakistan's chances of going to the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final increased exponentially after South Africa's shock defeat to the Netherlands. The fans hoped for a similar miracle on Friday, but the Men in Green were knocked out of the competition.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Taking to X, the 32-year-old wrote that the deserving team USA qualified for the Super 8 stage.

"The deserving team is through to Super 8 round. If you're depending on Ireland to defeat someone, you seriously don't deserve to qualify. Don't think even "Kudrat Ka Nizam" works for those who are not deserving or ready to improve. All eyes on PCB chairman now."

Babar Azam and Co. reached the semi-finals in the 2021 edition and were the runners-up two years ago, losing to England in the final.

"It appears that we have to go for major surgery" - PCB Chairman on Pakistan's performance in T20 World Cup 2024

Mohsin Naqvi and Babar Azam. (Credits: Twitter)

Following the national team's shocking losses to USA and Team India, PCB chairman underlined the need to look beyond players in the current side. Naqvi said, as quoted by Pakistani media and stated:

"I thought the team required minor surgery to start winning matches but now it appears that we have to go for major surgery. It is very disappointing the way we lost to the USA and now this loss to India. We need to now start looking at players beyond those in the team right now."

Babar Azam's men will face Ireland in their final group match in T20 World Cup 2024. With both teams knocked out of the multi-nation event, it will be an inconsequential fixture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback