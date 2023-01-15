"Don't think Suryakumar Yadav will get a chance" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach on India's playing XI for 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes that in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav won't feature in the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Sharma pointed out that India are unlikely to drop Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul to accommodate Suryakumar. He also emphasized that while the dynamic batter has done tremendously well in T20 cricket, he will have to wait for his turn in the 50-over format.

"I don't think Suryakumar Yadav will get a chance," he said. "Whom will he replace in the side? Shreyas Iyer will have to miss out if India want to accommodate Suryakumar. KL Rahul is definitely not going to be dropped as he did a fine job with the bat in the last game."

"It's unfortunate to see a player like him sit out," he added. "He is surely an impactful player, but there comes a time when you have to miss out despite scoring a lot of runs. Even Ishan Kishan had to sit out even after smashing a double century. Karun Nair is another player who went through something similar."

Suryakumar was the leading run-getter in the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka earlier this month. The right-handed batter amassed 170 runs in three outings, including a century and a fifty.

He dazzled viewers in the series decider with his unbeaten 112-run knock. However, he failed to make it to the Men in Blue's starting XI in the first two fixtures of the ongoing 50-over rubber.

"He has become the Sachin Tendulkar of T20 cricket for India" - Reetinder Sodhi on Suryakumar Yadav's red-hot form

Speaking in the aforementioned video, former all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi stated that India have to find a way to make a place for Suryakumar Yadav in their ODI team.

He mentioned that there is no reason for the swashbuckler to sit out, considering his superlative form in T20 cricket. Sodhi also claimed that the batter has become the Sachin Tendulkar for India in the shortest format.

"Suryakumar Yadav has made giant strides in T20 cricket and has become one of the best in the world," the 42-year-old said. "He has played some unbelievable knocks in the format. This shows his talent. There isn't much of a difference between ODIs and T20s and it's just about changing the mindset."

"How is it possible that a T20 champion is not able to find a place in the country's starting XI in ODIs?" he added. "You have to consider his current form. He has become the Sachin Tendulkar of T20 cricket for India in the last four or five months."

Notably, Rohit Sharma and Co. have already sealed the series by winning the first two matches in Guwahati and Kolkata, respectively. The third and final ODI will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

