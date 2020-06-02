'Don't underestimate what Ravi Shastri has brought to Indian cricket,' says Jason Gillespie

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli have transformed the Indian team into a well-oiled unit

Former Australian seamer Jason Gillespie has credited Ravi Shastri for the upswing in the fortunes of the Indian cricket team. He believes that the Indian head coach has instilled the killer instinct in the squad.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda's Indranil Basu, Gillespie touched upon various aspects of the modern game, including India's maiden triumph in a Test series in Australia.

The lanky fast bowler mentioned that India's much-acclaimed series victory Down Under was not a surprise to him. He attributed the win to the aggressive attitude of the Indian team under Virat Kohli's leadership.

"I wasn't surprised, they are very well-led. They have got a bit of attitude about them. India many times in the past haven't been able to put the final nail in the coffin and finish. We are seeing that now, Indian team that can do that and hold the tension for longer," said Gillespie.

Gillespie also emphasised the role Ravi Shastri has played in the team's transformation. The Australian quick believes that the former Indian all-rounder's never-say-die attitude has rubbed off on the players.

"Don't underestimate what Shastri has brought to India. As a player he put everything out there, the winning attitude has rubbed off on the team and on Virat Kohli, and the other players," added Gillespie.

This day last year, India won their historic first Test series in Australia 🏆



Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah were India's heroes as they also became the first Asian side to win a Test series down under 🇮🇳https://t.co/TdVqMxUzfb pic.twitter.com/BvUuR5bnjH — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 7, 2020

The South Australian also mentioned that he is looking forward to the upcoming India-Australia Test series. He believes that both the teams are very strong, and that it will be a hotly-contested affair.

"They are a strong team, very good team. Can't wait for the series. Australia is also a very good team. Tim Paine is leading the side very well. They have got a very fine batting lineup, their fast bowling is brilliant and they have a world-class off-spinner in Nathan Lyon. It's going to be a cracking series."

Ravi Shastri - The gritty all-rounder

Ravi Shastri was known to be a fighter in his cricketing days

Ravi Shastri is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders that India has ever produced. He was renowned all over the world for his fighting abilities more than his talent.

After making his debut in the Indian team as a pure left-arm spinner, he went up the batting ranks and became one of India's most accomplished openers.

The Mumbaikar scored 3830 runs in the 80 Test matches he represented India, including 11 centuries. He also has 151 Test scalps to his name. This makes him the only Indian to have scored at least 3000 runs, hit more than 10 centuries, and captured an excess of 150 wickets in Test cricket.

But his greatest moment of glory came when India won the World Championship of Cricket in 1985, where Ravi Shastri emerged as the Player of the Tournament.