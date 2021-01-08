"Don't worry about the total and keep batting for four to five sessions" - Ravindra Jadeja's advice to Indian batsmen 

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has advised the Indian batsmen against focusing on the total and instead wants them to bat as long as possible. From a dominating position of 206-2, Australia stumbled to 338 all-out in Sydney on Friday.

Jadeja was the unparalleled star of the show as the left-arm spinner picked up four crucial wickets and also affected a stunning run-out to get rid of Steve Smith. Talking to the broadcasters after the Australian innings, Jadeja commended the Aussie batsmen. He added that the Indian batters also need to capitalize on the remaining 40-odd overs on Day 2.

"I think they have batted really well. We have to capitalize on the time we have in the middle. I'll say don't worry about the total and keep batting for four to five sessions," said Jadeja.

Steve Smith was Australia's man on Friday. The marquee batsman roared back to form with a flawless 131, which included 16 fours. For India, Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two wickets.

"I tried not to leak runs from my end" - Ravindra Jadeja

Bails fly as Pat Cummins is knocked out by Ravindra Jadeja's yorker.

Ravindra Jadeja got rid of Marnus Labuschagne, who fell just nine runs short of his hundred. The right-handed batsman fell to Jadeja's quicker variation, which bounced awkwardly on him to take the edge to the slips.

Matthew Wade became Jadeja's next victim as he failed to get under a ball and fell trying to hit it over mid-wicket. The 32-year-old then came back to preclude the Australian tail from wagging and got rid of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon in quick succession.

Talking about his bowling, Jadeja said he tried to be thrifty from his end to allow the fast bowlers to attack.

"The wicket was pretty flat and slow so I was trying to bowl on the stumps. The ball wasn't doing much so tried to keep it tight and not leak the runs from my end because Bumrah and other fast bowlers were bowling well," added Jadeja.

To cap his staggering show, Ravindra Jadeja took a pin-point aim at a single stump from square-leg to run out Steve Smith inches short of the crease.