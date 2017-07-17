Don't have a chance to play international cricket again, says Subramaniam Badrinath

The veteran batsman has decided to give the upcoming first-class season a miss, although he will play the TNPL for Karaikudi Kaalai.

Badrinath last played for India in 2011

What’s the story?

Domestic run-machine Subramaniam Badrinath has decided not to play first-class cricket this year despite ‘getting some offers’, but clarified he isn’t retiring from the game yet. Although he will play the Tamil Nadu Premier League, the 36-year-old attributed the decision to a number of factors, one being that he hasn’t had a break since his debut season in 2000-01.

“I did get some offers. But I haven't taken it up as of now. I don't think I will be playing the domestic season this year.At this stage of my career, I know I don't have a chance to play international cricket again”, he told The Times of India.

Also read: 5 cricketers born in the wrong era who never got a chance to shine

In case you didn’t know…

The middle-order batsman, a veteran of 145 first-class games, led Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy last year, having previously played for Tamil Nadu and Vidarbha. The Chennai born batsman completed 10,000 first-class runs last season, scoring 467 runs in nine games in 2016-17, at an average of 33.35.

He has been part of the victorious Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, and was a regular feature in their team for the initial seasons. He played a total of 95 games until 2013 for CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but was overlooked in the 2014 auctions, and hasn’t played an IPL game ever since.

The heart of the matter

Badrinath conceded that he will be taking ‘one step at a time’ now, especially because he has a young family to take care of, and needs a break from travelling non-stop season after season. He will be leading the Karaikudi Kaalai in the TNPL this year, and believes in his the team because the ‘guys are looking confident’.

He added that he had an elbow injury last season and had to take steroid injections to play through games, and had all of that in mind while taking a decision.

What’s next?

By his own admission, his international career, comprising of 2 Tests, 7 ODIs and 1 T20I, is all but over. He will shift all his focus now on the TNPL, where he intends to better his side’s last year performance, where they failed to make it to the top four. The league begins on July 22, with the first match between TUTI Patriots and Dindigul Dragons.

Author’s take

One of the unluckiest players of his generation, Badrinath, despite a stupendous first-class record, did not get much chance to represent the national side. On the fringes of selection for multiple seasons, the star-studded middle-order in the 2000s prevented a player of his calibre to break in. He got to play only two Tests, and after VVS Laxman’s retirement, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane pipped him to the side.

With his decision to not play first-class, he has given a younger player an opportunity to take his place, a great move considering he doesn’t harbour any hopes of representing the national side. With an experience of 10,245 first-class runs spread across sixteen years behind him, playing the TNPL gives him the opportunity to pass invaluable tips to his juniors.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Premier League 2017 Schedule, Complete Time table, Match Timings, PDF Download