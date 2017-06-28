Tamil Nadu Premier League 2017 Schedule, Complete Time table, Match Timings, PDF Download

The 32 matches will be played across three different venues, with the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 28 Jun 2017, 18:29 IST

Defending champions will kickstart the second edition of the tournament

The second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2017 will get underway on July 22 with the defending champions Albert Tuti Patriots taking on Dindigul Dragons at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While the same eight teams that took part in the inaugural edition of the TNPL will take part in the second edition, there are some slight changes. The team from Madurai have lost the “s” at the end of their name, much like Pune did and will look to replicate their performance as they come out to play as the Madurai Super Giant. The franchise owned by Ruby will now be called as Ruby Trichy Warriors instead of Ruby Kanchi Warriors.

There will be a slight change in the format of the playoffs in the second edition. Unlike last year, which saw two semi-finals and the winner playing in the final, this year will see a change to the format used in the IPL with two qualifiers and a eliminator deciding which side will play each other in the final.

A total of 32 matches will be played in the second edition of the TNPL which will be held from July 22 to August 20. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the least number of matches (8) but it will host the first qualifier and the final. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul will play host to 11 matches, one more than it hosted last year while, the India Cements Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host 13 matches, four more than in the inaugural edition and both will host a playoff match each.

All matches will begin at 7.30 PM apart from days in which there are two matches, in which case the two matches will begin at 3.30 PM and 7.30 PM.

Here is the full schedule for the second edition of the TNPL.

Match No Date Time Fixture Venue 1 22 July 2017 7.30 pm Albert Tuti Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2 23 July 2017 7.30 pm LYCA Kovai Kings vs Karaikudi Kaalai ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 3 24 July 2017 7.30 pm Chepauk Super Gillies vs VB Thiruvallur Veerans ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 4 25 July 2017 7.30 pm Madurai Super Giant vs Dindigul Dragons NPR College Ground, Dindigul 5 26 July 2017 7.30 pm Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Albert Tuti Patriots NPR College Ground, Dindigul 6 27 July 2017 7.30 pm Madurai Super Giant vs Karaikudi Kaalai ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 7 28 July 2017 7.30 pm Dindigul Dragons vs VB Thiruvallur Veerans ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 8 29 July 2017 7.30 pm Chepauk Super Gillies vs LYCA Kovai Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 9 30 July 2017 3.30 pm Karaikudi Kaalai vs Albert Tuti Patriots ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 10 30 July 2017 7.30 pm VB Thiruvallur Veerans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 11 31 July 2017 7.30 pm LYCA Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons NPR College Ground, Dindigul 12 1 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Chepauk Super Gillies vs Albert Tuti Patriots ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 13 2 Aug 2017 3.30 pm Karaikudi Kaalai vs VB Thiruvallur Veerans NPR College Ground, Dindigul 14 2 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Super Giant NPR College Ground, Dindigul 15 3 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Albert Tuti Patriots vs LYCA Kovai Kings ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 16 4 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Karaikudi Kaalai vs Chepauk Super Gillies MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 17 5 Aug 2017 3.30 pm Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 18 5 Aug 2017 7.30 pm VB Thiruvallur Veerans vs Albert Tuti Patriots ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 19 6 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Madurai Super Giant vs Chepauk Super Gillies MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 20 7 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Dindigul Dragons vs Karaikudi Kaalai ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 21 8 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Madurai Super Giant vs VB Thiruvallur Veerans ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 22 9 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Chepauk Super Gillies vs Ruby Trichy Warriors NPR College Ground, Dindigul 23 10 Aug 2017 7.30 pm LYCA Kovai Kings vs Madurai Super Giant NPR College Ground, Dindigul 24 11 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Karaikudi Kaalai vs Ruby Trichy Warriors NPR College Ground, Dindigul 25 12 Aug 2017 7.30 pm VB Thiruvallur Veerans vs LYCA Kovai Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 26 13 Aug 2017 3.30 pm Albert Tuti Patriots vs Madurai Super Giant NPR College Ground, Dindigul 27 13 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies NPR College Ground, Dindigul 28 14 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Ruby Trichy Warriors vs LYCA Kovai Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 29 15 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Qualifier 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 30 16 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Eliminator NPR College Ground, Dindigul 31 18 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Qualifier 2 ICL Ground, Tirunelveli 32 20 Aug 2017 7.30 pm Final MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

You can download the pdf schedule here.