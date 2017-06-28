Write an Article

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2017 Schedule, Complete Time table, Match Timings, PDF Download

The 32 matches will be played across three different venues, with the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

by Srihari @srihari_93
News 28 Jun 2017, 18:29 IST
Tuti
Defending champions will kickstart the second edition of the tournament

The second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2017 will get underway on July 22 with the defending champions Albert Tuti Patriots taking on Dindigul Dragons at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

While the same eight teams that took part in the inaugural edition of the TNPL will take part in the second edition, there are some slight changes. The team from Madurai have lost the “s” at the end of their name, much like Pune did and will look to replicate their performance as they come out to play as the Madurai Super Giant. The franchise owned by Ruby will now be called as Ruby Trichy Warriors instead of Ruby Kanchi Warriors.

There will be a slight change in the format of the playoffs in the second edition. Unlike last year, which saw two semi-finals and the winner playing in the final, this year will see a change to the format used in the IPL with two qualifiers and a eliminator deciding which side will play each other in the final.

A total of 32 matches will be played in the second edition of the TNPL which will be held from July 22 to August 20. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the least number of matches (8) but it will host the first qualifier and the final. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul will play host to 11 matches, one more than it hosted last year while, the India Cements Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host 13 matches, four more than in the inaugural edition and both will host a playoff match each. 

All matches will begin at 7.30 PM apart from days in which there are two matches, in which case the two matches will begin at 3.30 PM and 7.30 PM.

Here is the full schedule for the second edition of the TNPL. 


Match NoDateTimeFixture Venue
122 July 20177.30  pmAlbert Tuti Patriots vs Dindigul DragonsMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
223 July 20177.30  pmLYCA Kovai Kings vs Karaikudi KaalaiICL Ground, Tirunelveli
324 July 20177.30  pmChepauk Super Gillies vs 

VB Thiruvallur Veerans

ICL Ground, Tirunelveli
425 July 20177.30  pmMadurai Super Giant vs Dindigul DragonsNPR College Ground, Dindigul
526 July 20177.30  pmRuby Trichy Warriors vs Albert Tuti PatriotsNPR College Ground, Dindigul
627 July 20177.30  pmMadurai Super Giant vs Karaikudi KaalaiICL Ground, Tirunelveli
728 July 20177.30  pmDindigul Dragons vs

VB Thiruvallur Veerans 

ICL Ground, Tirunelveli
829 July 20177.30  pmChepauk Super Gillies vs LYCA Kovai KingsMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
930 July 20173.30  pmKaraikudi Kaalai vs Albert Tuti PatriotsICL Ground, Tirunelveli
1030 July 20177.30  pmVB Thiruvallur Veerans vs Ruby Trichy WarriorsICL Ground, Tirunelveli
1131 July 20177.30  pmLYCA Kovai Kings vs Dindigul DragonsNPR College Ground, Dindigul
121 Aug 20177.30  pmChepauk Super Gillies vs Albert Tuti PatriotsICL Ground, Tirunelveli
132 Aug 20173.30  pmKaraikudi Kaalai vs VB Thiruvallur VeeransNPR College Ground, Dindigul
142 Aug 20177.30  pmRuby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Super GiantNPR College Ground, Dindigul
153 Aug 20177.30  pmAlbert Tuti Patriots vs LYCA Kovai KingsICL Ground, Tirunelveli
164 Aug 20177.30  pmKaraikudi Kaalai vs Chepauk Super GilliesMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
175 Aug 20173.30  pmDindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy WarriorsICL Ground, Tirunelveli
185 Aug 20177.30  pmVB Thiruvallur Veerans vs Albert Tuti PatriotsICL Ground, Tirunelveli
196 Aug 20177.30  pmMadurai Super Giant vs Chepauk Super GilliesMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
207 Aug 20177.30  pmDindigul Dragons vs Karaikudi KaalaiICL Ground, Tirunelveli
218 Aug 20177.30  pmMadurai Super Giant vs VB Thiruvallur VeeransICL Ground, Tirunelveli
229 Aug 20177.30  pmChepauk Super Gillies vs Ruby Trichy WarriorsNPR College Ground, Dindigul
2310 Aug 20177.30  pmLYCA Kovai Kings vs Madurai Super GiantNPR College Ground, Dindigul
2411 Aug 20177.30  pmKaraikudi Kaalai vs Ruby Trichy WarriorsNPR College Ground, Dindigul
2512 Aug 20177.30  pmVB Thiruvallur Veerans vs LYCA Kovai KingsMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
2613 Aug 20173.30  pmAlbert Tuti Patriots vs Madurai Super GiantNPR College Ground, Dindigul
2713 Aug 20177.30  pmDindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super GilliesNPR College Ground, Dindigul
2814 Aug 20177.30  pmRuby Trichy Warriors vs LYCA Kovai KingsMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
2915 Aug 20177.30  pmQualifier 1MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
3016 Aug 20177.30  pmEliminatorNPR College Ground, Dindigul
3118 Aug 20177.30  pmQualifier 2ICL Ground, Tirunelveli
3220 Aug 20177.30  pmFinalMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

You can download the pdf schedule here.

