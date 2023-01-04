"Dropping Yuzvendra Chahal for Washington Sundar would be a huge call" - Wasim Jaffer

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has opined that one poor outing by Yuzvendra Chahal shouldn't prompt a change in the playing XI. Washington Sundar is the sole spin-bowling option on the bench and his inclusion could mean three finger-spinners being in the team.

Chahal conceded 26 runs off his two overs in Team India's nervy two-run win over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, January 3.

Coming into the bowling attack after the powerplay, the leg-spinner struggled for rhythm and control amid heavy dew. It was not a field day for the Indian spinners in general, but Axar Patel successfully defended 13 runs in the final over of the contest.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia Deepak Hooda is adjudged Player of the Match for his fine innings of 41* off 23 deliveries as #TeamIndia win by 2 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… Deepak Hooda is adjudged Player of the Match for his fine innings of 41* off 23 deliveries as #TeamIndia win by 2 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/0LYRcUFtnC

When asked about the prospect of all-rounder Sundar being included in the playing XI at the expense of Chahal, Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"Dropping Yuzvendra Chahal for Washington Sundar would be a huge call since I believe there should be a wrist spinner in the playing XI.

"Even though Sundar provides balance to the side because of his batting as well as his powerplay bowling, I don't think that a bowler like Chahal, who has delivered time and again, will be dropped after one bad outing. I think it is too early to consider making that change."

Chahal was included in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad, but could not break into the playing XI in Australia. He featured in the New Zealand tour before being rested for the subsequent tour of Bangladesh to close out the year.

Speaking of other potential changes to the playing XI for the second T20I, Jaffer suggested the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh, saying:

"If Arshdeep is available, then I think he will be back in the playing XI. Maybe he will get a chance in place of Harshal Patel. The first T20I was not a good one for Harshal Patel. But apart from that, I do not see any other changes to the playing XI."

Arshdeep was not eligible for selection for the series opener due to illness. Harshal Patel, meanwhile, was expensive despite claiming two timely wickets, conceding 41 runs off his four overs.

"They will have to improve their death bowling" - Wasim Jaffer on Sri Lanka's bowling unit

Sri Lanka had India on the ropes for the majority of the first innings courtesy of their spinners.

The hosts crossed the 100-run mark in the 15th over, but a late onslaught by Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel against the Sri Lankan pacers meant that they scored 162-5, which proved to be a competitive score.

BCCI @BCCI

* for Deepak Hooda

for Ishan Kishan

* for Akshar Patel

Over to our bowlers now



Sri Lanka innings underway.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S…

#INDvSL #TeamIndia post 162/5 on the board!* for Deepak Hoodafor Ishan Kishan* for Akshar PatelOver to our bowlers nowSri Lanka innings underway.Scorecard #TeamIndia post 162/5 on the board!4⃣1⃣* for Deepak Hooda3⃣7⃣ for Ishan Kishan3⃣1⃣* for Akshar PatelOver to our bowlers now 👍 👍Sri Lanka innings underway.Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… #INDvSL https://t.co/9yrF802Khi

Noting that Sri Lanka need to work on their death-over bowling, Jaffer said:

"I was disappointed with Kasun Rajitha's bowling, he is known for his outswingers and his pace, but most of his deliveries were the slower ones. However, the Sri Lankan spinners bowled really well, Theeksana and Hasaranga kept their side in the game, and even Dhananjaya de Silva. They will have to improve their death bowling."

India will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. The Hardik Pandya-led side have a 1-0 lead in the three-match affair.

Should Team India consider dropping Yuzvendra Chahal after a lackluster performance in the first T20I? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "He has got all the qualities of being a good leader of the Indian team" - Abhishek Nayar on Shreyas Iyer

Poll : 0 votes