DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 is a domestic T20 competition organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The 18th season of the tournament will start on Monday, February 26. A total of 24 league-stage matches are scheduled to be played followed by four quarter-finals, two semi-finals, and a final, which will be played on March 9.

Three venues - DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, DY Patil University Ground in Navi Mumbai, and DY Patil Stadium in Talegaon - have been selected to host these 31 matches.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the tournament and they have been divided into four groups.

Below are the four groups:

Group A – Reliance 1, BPCL, Central Railway, Jain Irrigation

Group B – RBI, DY Patil Blue, Route Mobile, Tata Sports Club

Group C – Canara Bank, DY Patil Red, Bank of Baroda, Income Tax

Group D – CAG, Indian Oil, Nirlon Sports Club, Mumbai Customs

Reliance 1 are the defending champions after beating DY Patil Group B by just one run in the final last season. DY Patil Group B won the toss and elected to bowl and bowled out Reliance 1 for 153 runs in 19.5 overs. In response, DY Patil Group B managed 152 runs before getting bundled out on the last delivery of the match.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

February 26, Monday

Match 1 - Reliance 1 vs BPCL, DYP Stadium, 11:00 AM

Match 2 - Bank of Baroda vs Income Tax, DYP University Ground, 11:00 AM

Match 3 - Route Mobile vs Tata Sports Club, DYP University Ground, 4:00 PM

Match 4 - DY Patil Red vs Canara Bank, DYP Stadium, 4:00 PM

February 27, Tuesday

Match 5 - Central Railway vs Jain Irrigation, DYP University Ground, 11:00 AM

Match 6 - Nirlon Sports Club vs Mumbai Customs , DYP Stadium, 11:00 AM

Match 7 - RBI vs Route Mobile, DYP University Ground, 4:00 PM

Match 8 - CAG vs Indian Oil, DYP Stadium, 4:00 PM

February 28, Wednesday

Match 9 - DY Patil Blue vs Tata Sports Club – DYP Talegaon – 11 am IST

Match 10 - Bank of Baroda vs Canara Bank , DYP Stadium, 11:00 AM

Match 11 - DY Patil Red vs Income Tax – DYP Talegaon – 4 pm IST

Match 12 - Reliance 1 vs Central Railway, DYP Stadium, 4:00 PM

March 1, Friday

Match 13 - BPCL vs Jain Irrigation, DYP University Ground, 11:00 AM

Match 14 - Indian Oil vs Mumbai Customs , DYP Stadium, 11:00 AM

Match 15 - CAG vs Nirlon Sports Club, DYP University Ground, 4:00 PM

Match 16 - DY Patil Blue vs RBI, DYP Stadium, 4:00 PM

March 4, Monday

Match 17 - Indian Oil vs Nirlon Sports Club, DYP University Ground, 11:00 AM

Match 18 - RBI vs Tata Sports Club , DYP Stadium, 11:00 AM

Match 19 - CAG vs Mumbai Customs, DYP University Ground, 4:00 PM

Match 20 - DY Patil Blue vs Route Mobile, DYP Stadium, 4:00 PM

March 5, Tuesday

Match 21 - Canara Bank vs Income Tax, DYP University Ground, 11:00 AM

Match 22 - Reliance 1 vs Jain Irrigation , DYP Stadium, 11:00 AM

Match 23 - BPCL vs Central Railway, DYP University Ground, 4:00 PM

Match 24 - DY Patil Red vs Bank of Baroda, DYP Stadium, 4:00 PM

March 7, Thursday

Quarter-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, TBC, TBC

Quarter-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, TBC, TBC

Quarter-Final 3 - TBC vs TBC, TBC, TBC

Quarter-Final 4 - TBC vs TBC, TBC, TBC

March 9, Saturday

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, TBC, TBC

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, TBC, TBC

Final - TBC vs TBC, TBC, TBC

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- JioCinema

Live Telecast- N/A

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Full Squads

Reliance 1

Abhilash Shetty, Akash Madhwal, Anshul Khamboj, Ashwin Das, Avneesg Sudha, Deepraj Gaonkar, Dev Lakra, Dinesh Bana, E Sanketh, Hardik Pandya, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Luvnith Sisodia, M Krishna, Manit Jasrotia, Mehal Wadhera, Mohd Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Nihal Vadera, Piyush Chawla, Prashant Sai Painkra, Prerit Dutta, Pukhraj Mann, Raghav Gopal, Raghav Goyal, Rohit Rayudu, Shwalik Sharma, Tilak Verma, Vikash Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Yashovardhan Singh.

BPCL

Aaditya Khanvilkar, Aakash Mishra, Aarya Desai, Aaush Mhatre, Abhinav Saha, Akhil Herwadkar, Anukul Roy, Dhaval Kulkarni, Eknath Kerkar, Harshal Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Parikshit Valsangkar, Praful Devkate, Pragyan Ojha, Pranav Kela, Rahul Tripathi, Ramandeep Singh, Sagar Udeshi, Sahil Jadhav, Sakib Hussain, Sandeep Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Tushar Deshpande, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dicholkar.

Central Railway

Ajay Gigna, Amit Paunikar, Ausaf Chunawala, Gandhar Bhatawdekar, Kushal Kakad, Manish Rao, Nilkanth Parab, Parappa Moordi, Pravin Deshetti, Ramkrishna Ghosh, Rudra Dhande, Sachin Kataria, Sagar Jadhav, Salil Agharkar, Sanket Bhaye, Vidyadhar Kamat, Vineet Dhaka, Vinit Daka, Vinit Dhulap, Vishal Harsh.

Jain Irrigation

Aditya Rajhans, Ameya Soman, Amit Gavande, Aryan Badhe, Azim Kazi, Jay Bista, Jay Jain, Kaushal Tambe, Kaushik Chikhlikaar, Mayank Yadav, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Sachin Bhosle, Sachin Dhas, Sairaj Patil, Shashank Attarde, Shashwat Jagtap, Shubham Sharma, Soham Panvalkar, Suraj Shinde, Suved Parker, Urvesh Patel, Vaibhav Chougalle, Vijay Gohil, Yash Nahar.

RBI

Ali Murtuza, Amaya Bandekar, Amit Mehra, Amit Mishra, Ankit Rajpoot, Chirag Parmar, Chriranjeevi, Dhruv Shorey, Ishan Kishan, Jay Nayak, Jyot Chhaya, Kiran Kashyap, Kuldeep Hooda, Kundan Kumar, Pranay Sharma, Rajesh Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, S Murmu, Sayan Mondal, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Sumit Kumar, Syan Mandal.

DY Patil Blue

Abhijit Tomar, Ajay Singh, Aman Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dinesh Kartik, Jitendra Paliwal, Karsh Kothari, Nutan Goel, Shashank Singh, Shikar Dhawan, Shubham Dubey, Vipul Krishnan.

Route Mobile

Aaditya Srivastava, Aayush Vartak, Ajay Mishra, Akshay Darekar, Anshuman Pandey, Arpit Shukla, Ashutosh Sharma, Asif Shaikh, Atharva Kale, Badrey Alam, Dhanraj Shinde, Dinar Gaonkar, Hardik Varma, Himanshu Mantri, Hitesh Parmar, Irfan Umair, Karan Naidu, Maxwell Swaminathan, Mohd Sharim, Mohd. Sharim, Naik Nikhil, Piyush S Sohane, Piyush Sohane, Prabhakar Nishad, Ravindra Solanki, Saeed Shaikh, Sahim Hasan, Sanket Pande, Sanket Yashwante, Siddharth Mhatre, Soham Panvlkar, Sumit Dhekale, Umesh Gujjar, Umesh Gurjar, Vaishnav N, Vishal Dhagoankr, Yash Dubey.

Tata Sports Club

Aakarshit Gomel, Abul Kalam, Aditya Dhumal, Adoksh Hegde, Anand Bais, Ankit Kushwaha, Apoorva Wankhede, Atif Attarwala, Chinmay Sutar, Darshan Nalkande, Gaurish Jadhav, Himanshu, Irfan Malik, Mohit Avashti, Nikhil Patil, Ninad Kadam, Prayash Thakur, Raj Waghela, Sahil Ghode, Samarth Vyas, Shardul Thakur, Siddhant Aadhhathrao, Siddharth Raut, Sohraab Dhaliwal, Sufiyan Shaikh, Sujit Naik, Varun Lavande, Vishal Dabholkar, Vivek Shelar, Yudveer Charak.

Canara Bank

Anuj Rawat, Bharat Chipli, C Raghu, Darshan Misal, Deepak Chougule, G Balaji, G Chitra, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harsh Sanghvi, K B Pawan, K P Appanna, K V Siddarth, Karun Nair, L R Chetan, M G Naveen, Manoj Bhandage, Mansur Ali Khan, Milind, Milind Ramesh, N C Aiyappa, Pallav Kumar Das, Piyush Salvi, Preetham Patli, Prerak Mankad, Raajoo Bhatkal.

DY Patil Red

Abdul Samad, Aquib Qureshi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Iqbal Abdulla, Krunal Pandya, Mahipal Lomror, Naushad Shaik, Nitish Rana, Parth Sahani, Pricne B, Siddharth Patidar, Tanmay Mishra, Varun Charavartiy, Yogesh Takwale.

Bank of Baroda

Abhishek Das, Akash Anand, Akhil Choudhary, Anuj Rawat, Bobby Yadav, C A Karthik, Chetan Bisht, Cm Gautam, Ishan Porel, K C Cariaapa, K Gowtham, Kc Cariappa, Kunal Thorath, Kushang Patel, Minadd Manjrekar, Naga Bharath, Pradipta Pramanik, Pramod Chandila, Rahul Dalal, Rajesh Sharma, Rohan Kadam, S Rakshith, Salil Malhotra, Sl Akshay, Sumit Markali, Varun Sood.

Income Tax

Abhimanyu Chavan, Abhishek Das, Agav Sir, Aniket Chaudhary, Anup Fulper, Ashay Palkar, Atharva Ankolekar, Avishkar Singh, Chirag Gandhi, Deeve Mody, Dhanit Raut, Ganesh Masurkar, Gaurav Jathar, Himanshu Bisht, Himanshu Joshi, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Om Keshmakant, Omkar Jadhav, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Prasad Patil, Prayag Kumar, Raju Lohar, Rakesh Prabhu, Ravi Jangid, Rohit Dahiya, Sachin Chaudhari, Swapnil Salvi, Vishant More, Yaqb, Yash Thakur.

CAG

Abid Mushtaq, Akshay Wadkar, Ankit Kaushik, Ankit Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Gaurav Gambhir, Himanshu Rana, J Suchit, Jitesh Saroha, Manu Krishnan, Mehjor Ali Sofi, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyanshu Vijayaran, R Sanjay, Rajnish Gurbani, S Tarun, Sachin Baby, Sanveer Singh, Sayan Ghosh, Shubham Singh, Subhrangshu Senpati, Subodh Bhati, Vishal Singh Khusna, Writwick Chatterjee.

Indian Oil

Aamir Gani, Abhishek Sharma, Aditya Tare, Ajinkya Rahane, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Ankush Bains, Arjun Dani, Armaan Jaffer, Atit Seth, Felix Alemao, Harsh Tanna, Himanshu Sharma, Junaid Khan, M Siddharth, Pimal Shah, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Sawant, Ravikant Shukla, Ricky Bhui, Rohan Raje, Siddhesh Lad, Tilak Jadhav, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Nirlon Sports Club

Agnidev Chopra, Amogh Bhatkal, Bhupen Lalwani, Hemant Buchade, Ishan Mulchandani, Jayesh Pokhar, Juned Khan, Khizar Dafedar, Moin Khan, Sagar Mishra, Sourabh Singh, Sujay Thakkar, Sumeir Zhavri, Sylvester Dsouza, Yash Dicholkar, Yashraj Malap.

Mumbai Customs

Aashray Sajnani, Aditya Thakare, Aishwary Surve, Akash Parkar, Ankush Jaiswal, Atharva Taide, Bacacha Singh, Deepak Shetty, Dhrumil Matkar, Parag Khanapurkar, Pradeep Dhade, Prasad Pawar, Pushkaraj Chavan, Ramnivas, Royston Das, Royston Dias, Sachin Wagh, Sachin Yadav, Salman Khan, Shivaji Yadav, Smit Patel, Swapnil Pradhan, Vinayak Bhoir, Yash Chavan.

