Earnings of top 10 wealthiest Indian cricketers of 2019

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are among the top 2 in this list

It is no secret that cricket is the most popular sport in India. With the mind-boggling fan following, almost everyone associated with the sport at the ground level earns well. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest cricket board in the world.

Indian cricketers are also paid a hefty match fee. However, apart from playing matches for the national team, Indian cricketers also make exorbitant monetary gains through multiple endorsement deals as well as playing domestic leagues such as the IPL.

Virat Kohli and co. had an action-packed season in 2019. Even when India were on tour in other nations like Australia, the fan support at the stadiums was immense due to the massive Indian diaspora in these nations. Apart from multiple tours, the highlight of the year was the 2019 Cricket World Cup. India reached the semi-finals of the quadrennial extravaganza before bowing out courtesy of a loss against New Zealand.

Regardless, a plethora of Indian players ended up earning overwhelming amounts of money in 2019. In this article, we will be listing out the earnings of the top 10 wealthiest cricketers of 2019.

Note: The data obtained is in accordance with the Forbes list of top 100 Indian Celebrities

#10 Ravindra Jadeja - ₹ 18.41 crores

Ravindra Jadeja remains one of the most potent Indian all-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja narrowly missed out in making it to the list of top 10 wealthiest cricketers of 2018.

Also Read - Earnings of top 10 wealthiest Indian Cricketers of 2018

The Indian all-rounder had made ₹15.39 crores in 2018. However, Jaddu, as he is popularly known has made it to the Top 10 this time around with his massive earnings of ₹ 18.41 crores in 2019. In the overall list, Jadeja is ranked 51st – a massive jump from his 68th rank in 2018.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old southpaw was a regular feature in the Indian national team in 2019. His contract was renewed by the BCCI and he is included in Grade A players, who earn a salary of ₹5 crores per year. Jadeja's value has grown drastically over the years and his current net worth is approximately ₹ 45.2 crores.

The star all-rounder was retained by Chennai Super Kings for ₹7 crores ahead of IPL 2020. The Gujarat-born player also has a knack for luxurious cars and bikes. He presently owns an Audi A4 as well as a Suzuki Hayabusa bike.

Jadeja is a three-dimensional player as he is excellent in the field, potent with his spin, and is also a handy lower-order batsman.

A fair share of his income also comes from brand endorsements. Some of the brands Jadeja has associated with include Zeven, Incredible India, Castrol, Asian Paints, Reliance Jio, and Bajaj Almond hair oil.

The exorbitantly rich cricketer has a self-confessed love for horse riding. He owns multiple horses at his farmhouse in Jamnagar.

Ravindra played 15 ODIs in 2019 in which he made 206 runs at an average of 34.33 and strike rate of 96.26. He also made 12 scalps in ODIs at an economy rate of 5.02 in 2019. In addition to the 15 ODIs, Jadeja represented India in 8 Tests and 6 T20Is in 2019.

1 / 10 NEXT