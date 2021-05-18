ECB advise Jofra Archer to undergo surgery, pacer likely to be out of action for 10 weeks if he agrees - Reports

The England Cricket Board (ECB) have advised Jofra Archer to undergo surgery in order to heal his persistent right elbow injury. The pacer could go under the knife later this week if he agrees.

If Jofra Archer decides to undergo surgery, the 26-year-old is likely to be out of action for at least 10 weeks and could return somewhere during the latter stages of The Hundred. The competition kicks off on July 21, with the final scheduled for August 21.

A concrete timeline for Jofra Archer’s recovery and rehabilitation can only be finalized once the pacer undergoes pre-op scans. The Daily Mail disclosed the latest developments on Archer’s injury, revealing how the England medical team feel surgery is the best option for the speedster.

Jofra Archer picked up the injury in early 2020, with the fast bowler diagnosed with a stress fracture in his elbow during the South Africa tour. Archer has since managed the injury with rest and pain-killing injections, but the hectic international schedule has flared up the issue once again.

England hope the surgery will allow Jofra Archer to fully recover from the recurring problem, ensuring his fitness for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes later this year. According to the publication, Archer will take a final call on surgery after deliberations with a consultant, with a provisional appointment booked for Friday.

Jofra Archer struggled with fitness issues during recent Sussex game

The fast bowler impressed during his fleeting outing with Sussex a few days ago. Although Jofra Archer picked up three wickets in the game, he could only bowl 18 overs. The pacer was ruled out of action after soreness prevented him from playing any further part in the match.

The discomfort meant Jofra Archer was ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series between England and New Zealand.

JUST IN: Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's two home Tests v New Zealand after suffering from pain in his right elbow during his comeback match for Sussex #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/f8oKxEPfOf — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 16, 2021