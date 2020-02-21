ECB in talks with BCCI over allowing India's women to participate in the Hundred

Will we see the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur in the Hundred?

According to reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board is engaged in active discussions with the BCCI to allow some players of the Indian women’s cricket team to be a part of the Hundred – the inaugural 100-ball competition which is slated to begin in July.

When the BCCI met its counterparts in the ECB in December, they expressed their willingness to allow women’s cricketers to be involved in the competition, but no firm decision has been taken over the matter yet.

Although talks are ongoing over allowing members of the women’s team to take part in the tournament, it is understood that the BCCI are strictly against allowing Indian male players to participate in the tournament as they believe it will affect the IPL and the players’ chances of participating in bilateral events.

Stars like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have cemented their status as global stars of the women’s game and with exciting talents like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues breaking onto the horizon, these are extremely exciting times for women’s cricket in the country.

The burgeoning stature of Kaur’s team will skyrocket even further if India are able to win the Women’s T20 World Cup, which is slated to begin today. The opening encounter will see the Women in Blue take on hosts Australia in what is set to be an enthralling curtain-raiser for the showpiece event.