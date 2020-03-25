ECB monitoring fitness of all centrally contracted cricketers; Jos Buttler posts workout video

ECB has postponed all cricketing actions till 28 May.

Buttler said that while the postponement is frustrating, everyone will need to adapt as we go forward.

Jos Buttler and co. will be guided online over matters related to fitness

With all forms of cricket out of the window for the foreseeable future and everyone forced into self-isolation, keeping busy might be a difficult thing. But not for Jos Buttler, and his national and Lancashire teammates, who have been sweating it out at home, hoping for the season to start again.

With England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) postponing all actions till May 28, all centrally contracted cricketers (male and female) have been sent personalised training plans, and Buttler and his teammates have embraced the challenge of staying fit during this forced break.

Speaking to Sky Sports Buttler said that while it is frustrating, but everyone will need to adapt as we go forward.

"There are some real good guidelines coming out from the ECB on Whatsapp and it's a very similar message from Lancashire," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's obviously very frustrating for the Lancashire boys; you're on the cusp of the summer starting and you've spent a lot of time indoors throughout the winter getting ready for the season."

"But everyone has just got to adapt as we go forward. Hopefully the situation will improve in the near future and we can still have a bit of truncated, shortened season."

Posting videos through his wife's (Louise Buttler) Instagram channel, Buttler was seen exercising and filming instructional videos with Louise, who is a Pilates instructor.

Speaking to Sky Sports ECB's National Lead Coach for Strength & Conditioning, Rob Ahmun said that the 'home training' package includes TRX ropes, some resistance bands, a medicine ball and a kettle bell.

"We've set up individual programmes for them based on their home constraints - we've worked out what kit they've got available already, added to the kit we've given them, and tailored that to make sure the players are getting adequate physical preparation done," he said.

Ahmun further stated that moving forward they will be interacting through video call sessions coaching them as much as possible over online capacity.

"It's about maintaining their physical conditioning and making sure they don't regress. If the season does come about and we know we have, say, a six-week build-up to the season we've ensured the players aren't starting for a training base of zero, they're starting from a decent base so they can hit the ground running," he concluded.