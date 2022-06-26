ECB to start fifth Test between England-India half an hour early for sub-continent television viewers

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has brought forward the starting time of the rescheduled fifth and final Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham by half an hour. According to the Daily Mail, the ECB has made the decision for the benefit of sub-continent fans tuning in on the television.

Play will begin at 10:30 am, 30 minutes before when it is beginning during the ongoing Test series between the hosts and New Zealand. In India, the playing hours would fall between 3 to 10 pm. However, there is a provision to extend play till 10.30pm (IST) to allow teams to complete the full quota of 90 overs per day.

Traditionally, Test matches start in England at 11'o clock to reduce the chances of early morning dew interfering in the game and denting the balance between bat and ball.

India are leading the five-match series by 2-1, a lead they took in 2021 under Virat Kohli's leadership after four Tests. The fifth and final Test had to be postponed back then after a surge of COVID-19 cases within the Indian camp. The first Test in Nottingham resulted in a draw largely due to rain, while the tourists went 1-0 up at Lord's.

Joe Root & Co. hit back in the third Test at Headingley to win it by an innings and 76 runs. India followed it by emerging victorious at the Oval by 157 runs.

Rohit Sharma doubtful for the fifth Test against England

Meanwhile, India has suffered a massive blow ahead of the marquee fixture as their captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19. The right-handed batter is currently under isolation and remains doubtful for the Test. Should he fail to recover in time, keeper-batter Rishabh Pant will lead the tourists.

Meanwhile, England have undergone a change in their coaching and captaincy positions. All-rounder Ben Stokes replaced Joe Root as captain following the latter's resignation in April this year. The ECB sacked Chris Silverwood as the head coach after the Ashes and roped in Brendon McCullum as England's Test coach.

The changes have brought instant results as the Englishmen registered a series win against New Zealand and are leading the three-game rubber by 2-0.

